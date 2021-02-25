Royal Blood's Mike Kerr celebrates two years of sobriety

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr celebrates two years sober. Picture: 1. Simone Joyner/Getty Images 2. Instagram/RoyalBlooduk

By Jenny Mensah

The Trouble's Coming rocker marked the milestone with a photo of his sobriety coin on the band's official Instagram.

Mike Kerr has celebrated two years of being sober.

The Royal Blood frontman has marked the milestone on Twitter, which has seen him spend 24 months maintaining his sobriety.

Taking to Instagram to share his sobriety coin, the Trouble's Coming singer wrote: "Two years sober. One day at a time."

Kerr, who has been sober since February 2019, has previously opened up about his decision, revealing that it's transformed his "entire life" for the better.

“It’s had a huge effect," he told DIY last year. "My entire headspace has shifted; it’s changed my outlook, my relationships, the way I think about music, everything".

The Figure It Out rocker added: "I really feel like it’s helped me to access all of my brain, all of my potential. There were a lot of reasons for wanting to sort my shit out, but my songwriting has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of it.

"It’s why that festival run we did last year was huge; I had to prove to myself that I could do it sober. And I did it, and I was singing and playing better than ever, so I came away from that with genuine confidence. I didn’t feel like I needed to answer to anybody. So, that’s what had to change. My entire life!"

Kerr isn't the only musician of late to celebrate being sober of late. The start of the month also saw Florence Welch celebrate her seven year milestone.

The Florence + The Machine singer took to Instagram on Tuesday 2 February to share an image of her hand touching a painted heart, which bore a "7" in its centre.

She captioned her post: "I am 7 years sober today. I send my love and support to anyone who is struggling. If you are feeling shaky around ED issues, drugs or alcohol, I completely understand. The desire to disassociate is so strong. But please don’t give up. We are going to need you on the other side."

What does the sobriety coin mean?

Sobriety coins are tokens given to those in alcohol or drug recovery who are taking part in the 12 Step recovery program. Each coin marks how long a member has been sober.

The triangle represents service, unity and recovery to what is thought of a disease with three parts; mental, physical and spiritual. The circle is believed to represent oneness or wholeness.

What is the 12 Step program?

The 12 Steps were created by the founders of Alcoholics Anonymous to form guidelines for the best way to overcome an addiction. They have now been extended and adapted to service other forms of addiction.

The 12 steps are:

Admitting you are powerless over alcohol–that and that your life had become unmanageable. Coming to believe that a Power greater than yourself could restore you to sanity. Making a decision to turn your will and your life over to the care of God as you understood Him. Making a searching and fearless moral inventory of yourself. Admitting to God, to yourselves and to another human beings the exact nature of your wrongs. Being entirely ready to have God remove all these defects of character Humbly asking Him to remove your shortcomings Making a list of persons you had harmed, and become willing to make amends to them all. Making direct amends to such people wherever possible, except when to do so would injure them or others. Continued to take personal inventory and when you were wrong promptly admitted it. Sought through prayer and meditation to improve our conscious contact with God as you understood Him, praying only for knowledge of His will for us and the power to carry that out. Having had a spiritual awakening as the result of these steps, trying to carry this message to alcoholics and to practice these principles in all your affairs.

If you are affected by any of the topics in this story, please seek help and advice from the resources below:

Drinkaware

https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/

Drinkline

0300 123 1110 (Weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm)

Alcoholics Anonymous

https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/

0800 9177650

Al-Anon Family Groups

https://www.al-anonuk.org.uk/

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/

We Are With You

https://www.wearewithyou.org.uk/

SMART Recovery

https://smartrecovery.org.uk/

Action on Addiction:

0300 330 0659

www.actiononaddiction.org.uk

Aquarius

0121 622 8181

http://aquarius.org.uk/

City Roads Crisis Intervention:

020 7278 8671

DAN 24/7 (Wales)

0808 808 2234

www.dan247.org.uk

Families Anonymous:

020 7498 4680

www.famanon.org.uk