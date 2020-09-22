Royal Blood announce Trouble's Coming single will land this Thursday

22 September 2020, 13:34 | Updated: 22 September 2020, 14:06

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher
Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. Picture: Press

The Brighton duo have confirmed that their comeback single will be released this Thursday 24 September.

Royal Blood have announced the release of their new single.

The Brighton duo - comprised of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - took to social media to announce that their brand new single is entitled Trouble's Coming and that it will be released this Thursday (24 September).

The single is available to pre-order here:

The announcement comes after the outfit teased a mysterious announcement last week.

Taking to social media, the band shared an image of a car which brandished ROYAL on its number plate and they simply captioned it with: "24.09".

The band's Instagram account was also cleared apart from the photo and a new press shot of the duo.

The pair debuted two new songs called Boilermaker and King during live shows back in the summer of 2019, but this would mark the first new official Royal Blood material since 2017.

In March 2020, the duo posted a message on Instagram stating that they were to spend five weeks in the studio in isolation recording a new album

Trouble's Coming will no doubt form part of the duo's third album, following 2014's self-titled debut and 2017's How Did We Get So Dark?

