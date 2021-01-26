Royal Blood: Typhoons single "felt like we had this atomic bomb in our hands"

By Jenny Mensah

Watch the brighton duo talk to George Godfrey about our Radio X Record Of The Week and explain how it came from boredom.

Royal Blood have revealed how their Typhoons single was created out of "boredom" but felt like an "atomic bomb".

The Brighton duo unveiled the album details for their third studio album, which is set for release on 30 April 2021, and from it comes their formidable title track.

"At the time we felt like we had our record in the bag," frontman Mike Kerr told Radio X's George Godfrey about its creation. "So there wasn't really any reason to go and do it, which is the best reason to go and do anything, really. So this track came out of boredom and from entertaining ourselves.

"We've always made music for ourselves, but I think when you're really really bored and there's no reason to do anything that's when you really start making art and music that feels like it's just yours".

The rocker added: "You know, we went back into the studio to do that and it just felt like we had this atomic bomb in our hands".

Listen to the track here:

George reminded the duo that they once referred to lead track Trouble's Coming as "a chubby kid covered in glitter dancing at the prom".

Asked how they'd describe Typhoons, Ben Thatcher replied: "This chubby kid's been dancing a lot and he's pulled the girls. He's still covered in glitter though, because that stuff doesn't come off ya, but he is now getting ready for this big storm that's coming, which is hopefully going to blow this glitter off of him, but he's still dancing away. It's just part two."

The drummer added: "It's basically a Zoom party with loads of people covered in glitter."

"We sort of stumbled on this sound, and it was immediately fun to play,” said Kerr of the new album. "That’s what sparked the creativity on the new album, the chasing of that feeling."

He added: "We realised that we didn’t have to completely destroy what we’d created so far; we just had to shift it, change it. On paper, it’s a small reinvention. But when you hear it, it sounds so fresh."

Typhoons is now available to pre-order and will be released on digital, vinyl and CD formats.

See the tracklist for Royal Blood's Typhoons:

1. Trouble’s Coming

2. Oblivion

3. Typhoons

4. Who Needs Friends

5. Million & One

6. Limbo

7. Either You Want It

8. Boilermaker

9. Mad Visions

10. Hold On

11. All We Have Is Now