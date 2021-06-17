NOS Alive 2022 lineup in full: Metallica, Royal Blood and Imagine Dragons added

Royal Blood are among the acts confirmed for NOS Alive 2022. Picture: Simone Joyner/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Portuguese festival has confirmed its first wave of artists for next year. Find out who's on the line-up and how to get tickets.

NOS Alive has announced its first wave of acts for 2022.

The Portuguese festival was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 instalments due to COVID-19.

The festival, which takes place from 6-9 July 2022 in Lisbon, has confirmed the likes of Metallica , Royal Blood and I magine Dragons .

Is NOS Alive 2021 cancelled?

Yes, the Portuguese festival was forced to close its doors in 2020 and 2021 due the coronavirus pandemic. Announcing the news of this year's cancellation last month, organisers pledged that the festival would “return even stronger, alive and more eager than ever” in 2022.

When does NOS Alive 2022 take place?

NOS Alive 2022 will take place from 6-7 June.

Who's on the line-up for NOS Alive 2022?

Metallica, Imagine Dragons and Royal Blood are among the first wave of acts to feature on the line-up for NOS Alive.

Also on the bill are the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Faith No More, Da Weasel, Caribou, Tom Misch, Paroc Srella, Inhaler, Parcels, Seasick Steve, Dino D'Santiago, Hobo Johnson and the Lovemakers and Manel Cruz.

#THEDREAMISREAL! ⚡️ O melhor regresso de sempre é em julho de 2022 - e estas são só as primeiras confirmações. Agarra já os teus bilhetes para o #NOSAlive22 em https://t.co/1N2ip0B8B7 e garante o teu lugar onde o sonho é real: no Passeio Marítimo de Algés. 🤘 #NeverStopDreaming pic.twitter.com/N0lLTCP5zh — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) June 16, 2021

Can I buy NOS Alive 2022 tickets?

Tickets for the previous years have now rolled on to NOS Alive 2022. All remaining tickets for the festival are now available to buy at the NOS Alive website.

