The Rolling Stones pen moving tributes to Charlie Watts on the second anniversary of his passing

The Rolling Stones' Charlie Watts in 2008. Picture: Richard Ecclestone/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Tributes to the drummer have been shared on the legendary band and guitarist Kieth Richards' socials.

The Rolling Stones have paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.

The legendary percussionist died on 24th August 2021, aged 80 and today his bandmates have remembered him on the two year anniversary of his passing.

An photo of Watts was shared on the official Rolling Stones Instagram account, with a quote from the drummer himself, which reads: "I wanted to play drums because I fell in love with the glitter and the lights, but it wasn't about adulation. It was being up there playing." - Charlie Watts".

Meanwhile, guitarist Keith Richards shared a photo og himself with the drummer, alongside the heartfelt caption: "Charlie Watts was my bed. I could lay on there, and I know that not only would I have a good sleep, but I’d wake up and it’d still be rocking” (2021)

"Miss you, Charlie"

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to their beloved drummer throughout their SIXTY tour and most poignantly on their first live show after the news of his passing.

Speaking to the crowds at their warm-up gig at the Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Monday 20th September, frontman Mick Jagger said: "It's the first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it, this is a try-out.

"I must say though, at this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because it's our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts. And we all miss Charlie so much."

Watch their emotional tribute below:

The Paint It Black singer added: "We miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend on and off the stage and we've got so many memories of Charlie - and I'm sure some of you that have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well.

"I hope you will remember him like we do, so we'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

Watts' publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed his passing in a statement, which read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."