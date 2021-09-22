WATCH: The Rolling Stones play first show since Charlie Watts' passing & pay tribute to drummer

The Rolling Stones dedicated their first show of 2021 to Charlie Watts. Picture: Press

Mick Jagger and co dedicated their first show of 2021 to the drummer and told the crowd how much they missed him.

The Rolling Stones played their first live show of 2021 and the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts.

Tributes poured out for the iconic drummer, who passed away on 24 August, aged 80, "surrounded by his family".

This Monday (20 September) saw remaining band members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood perform a warm-up gig at the Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Monday ahead of their 13-date No Filter tour around the US.

Taking to the stage, Jagger said: "It's the first show of our 2021 tour, so this is it, this is a try-out.

"I must say though, at this point, it's a bit of a poignant night for us because it's our first tour in 59 years that we've done without our lovely Charlie Watts. And we all miss Charlie so much."

The Paint It Black singer added: "We miss him as a band, we miss him as a friend on and off the stage and we've got so many memories of Charlie - and I'm sure some of you that have seen us before have got memories of Charlie as well.

"I hope you will remember him like we do, so we'd like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

Watch their emotional tribute below:

Watts' publicist Bernard Doherty confirmed his passing last month in a statement, which read: "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts.

"He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation.

"We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."



Tributes for the drummer followed from across all parts of the music and entertainment world with everyone from Paul McCartney to Elton John joining in the condolences.

Mick Jagger shared a picture of Watts smiling while seated behind a drum kit. Stones guitarist Keith Richards, 77, followed suit by sharing a picture of a drum set with a "closed" sign on it, also without a caption.

Ronnie Wood tweeted: "I love you my fellow Gemini... I will dearly miss you... you are the best".

I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best🙏❤️☀️ pic.twitter.com/aMYTGWikxB — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) August 25, 2021

Richard Ashcroft told Radio X: "Rest In Peace Charlie Watts. I'm so happy to have graced the same stage as someone like that. I think when someone like that passes away, you just want to appreciate things now and people who were around".

The Foo Fighters performed at the MTV VMAs, where they received the Global Icon Award, with a tribute to the legend on Taylor Hawkins bass drum.

Even Radio X's own Chris Moyles even paid tribute. Watch our video below:

