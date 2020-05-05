WATCH: Mick Jagger does household chores in quarantine skit for Jimmy Fallon

The Rolling Stones frontman has taken part in a video on behalf of Save the Children on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Mick Jagger has appeared in a humorous skit on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Rolling Stones frontman starred in a public service-style video on behalf of Save The Children to demonstrate ways to be productive during the coronavirus pandemic.

The clip starts with the Paint It Black singer holding a guitar, but he's soon advised to put it down by an old-fashioned English narrator in favour of fixing the house and doing everyday chores around the house.

Watch a clip of the amusing stunt above, which was created to raise awareness of Save The Children's COVID-19 emergency alert.

Mick Jagger does household chores in How To Quarantine skit for Jimmy Fallon and Save The Children. Picture: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Save The Children writes on its website: "Coronavirus—the biggest global health crisis of our lifetime—threatens children in every way.

"COVID-19 has already left many children without caregivers, out of school and exposed to violence and exploitation.

"Your support today can help children in unsafe households, help protect and prepare doctors and health clinics in refugee camps and help support distance learning in the face of school closures."

Watch the full Jimmy Fallon segment here:

Meanwhile, The Rolling Stones have been doing their bit to help the COVID-19 relief effort from home.

Mick Jagger took part in the iFor India concert over the weekend, which raised money for those affected by the pandemic in the country.

The Stones also performed during Lady Gaga and Global Citizen's star-studded One World: Together At Home concert, which raised over $127m.

See their rendition of You Can't Always Get What You Want here:

