Watch The Killers sing Mr. Brightside at the One World: Together At Home gig

The Killers' drummer Ronnie Vanucci Jr. and frontman Brandon Flowers perform Mr. Brightside at the One World: Together At Home concert. Picture: YouTube/Global Citizen

See Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. play their biggest hit for the charity gig, where The Stones and Paul McCartney also performed.

The Killers were among the artists to join a star-studded line-up for the One World: Together at Home gig this weekend.

The charity event, which was organised by Lady Gaga along with Global Citizen saw everyone from the likes of The Rolling Stones to The Beatles legend Paul McCartney perform some of their biggest hits to raise funds for the World Health Organisation's battle against coronavirus.

Watch Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci perform Mr. Brightside live for the charity gig, which raised over an astonishing $127m.

See The Rolling Stones rockers Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts play You Can't Always Get What You Want for the gig.

Watch The Beatles legend Paul McCartney sing Lady Madonna and pay tribute to his mother, Mary, who was a nurse and a midwife after and during WWII.

Elton John, who took part in his own benefit gig last month, performed I'm Still Standing, which was introduced by his good friends David and Victoria Beckham.

Elsewhere during the gig, the star-studded line-up included performances from the likes of Hozier, Lizzo, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion and of course, the host Lady Gaga.

