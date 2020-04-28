Mick Jagger responds to Paul McCartney saying The Beatles were better than The Stones

The Rolling Stones frontman has hit back with his own response to Macca's recent interview where he said The Fab Four were the better band.

Mick Jagger has responded to Paul McCartney's comment that The Beatles are better than The Stones.

Earlier this month the former Beatle was interviewed by Howard Stern on Sirius XM when the age-old debate came up. Though Macca praised his rivals, he said: "There’s a lot of differences, but I love the Stones, but I’m with you: The Beatles were better."

Now Jagger has responded to to Paul McCartney's recent comment with some thoughts of his own... and he hasn't held back.

Speaking to Zane Lowe, Jagger said: “There’s obviously no competition," adding that there was a "big difference" between the bands.

Asked to clarify what he meant, he said: “Slightly seriously, the Rolling Stones have been a big concert band in other decades and other eras when the Beatles never even did an arena tour, you know Madison Square Garden with a decent sound system. They broke up before that business started, the touring business for real."

The Paint It Black singer added: "That’s the real big difference between these two bands: One band is unbelievably luckily still playing in stadiums and then the other band doesn’t exist."

