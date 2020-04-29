Mick Jagger pays tribute to late girlfriend L’Wren Scott on what would have been her 56th birthday

The late L'Wren Scott and Mick Jagger at The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party Co-Hosted By L'Wren Scott. Picture: Dave M. Benett/Getty Images for The Serpentine Gallery

The Rolling Stones frontman took to social media this week to mark what would have been the late model and stylist's 56th birthday.

Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his late partner L'Wren Scott this week.

The former model and stylist tragically lost her life to suicide on 17 March 2014, aged 50 years old.

The Rolling Stones rocker took to social media on Tuesday (28 April) to mark what would've been her 56th birthday with a simple Happy Birthday message and a picture of her.

It was captioned: "Happy birthday L’Wren. MJ".

The 76-year-old singer was left heartbroken six years ago when he found out that L'Wren - who he met in 2001 - had been found dead in her Manhattan apartment.

Jagger said at the time: "I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me. I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received."

