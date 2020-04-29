Mick Jagger pays tribute to late girlfriend L’Wren Scott on what would have been her 56th birthday
29 April 2020, 14:07 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 14:15
The Rolling Stones frontman took to social media this week to mark what would have been the late model and stylist's 56th birthday.
Mick Jagger has paid tribute to his late partner L'Wren Scott this week.
The former model and stylist tragically lost her life to suicide on 17 March 2014, aged 50 years old.
The Rolling Stones rocker took to social media on Tuesday (28 April) to mark what would've been her 56th birthday with a simple Happy Birthday message and a picture of her.
It was captioned: "Happy birthday L’Wren. MJ".
The 76-year-old singer was left heartbroken six years ago when he found out that L'Wren - who he met in 2001 - had been found dead in her Manhattan apartment.
Jagger said at the time: "I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me. I have been touched by the tributes that people have paid to her, and also the personal messages of support that I have received."
If you have been affected by any of the topics raised in this article, please reach out to the organisations listed below:
The Samaritans
Tel: 116 123
Mind
MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393
Papyrus
HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141
CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
Helpline: 0800 58 58 58
Maytree
Tel: 020 7263 7070
Cruse Bereavement Care
www.cruse.org.uk/get-help/traumatic-bereavement/suicide
Tel: 0808 808 1677
Survivors of Bereavement by suicide
Tel: 0300 111 5065