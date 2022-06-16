Mick Jagger gives health and tour update since testing positive for COVID

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger at Anfield Stadium. Picture: Jim Dyson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones frontman gave an update on his health and the band's tour dates after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mick Jagger has spoken out for the first time sine testing positive for COVID-19.

The Rolling Stones were halfway through the European leg of their SIXTY tour when they were forced to postpone their dates in Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Bern, Switzerland due to their frontman contracting the virus.

Now, taking to social media the Gimme Shelter singer has spoken out, writing: "Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days.

"I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week!

"The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP."

READ MORE - The Rolling Stones axe Switzerland date amid Mick Jagger's positive COVID test

The Rolling Stones first made the last minute announcement that the frontman had contracted COVID with a statement, which read: "The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority."

READ MORE - Not going to Glastonbury? Here's what else is on...

Thankfully, the legendary rockers will be back on track to play their duo of gigs at BST Hyde Park on Saturday 25th June and Sunday 3rd June.

The gigs, which take place at the London park, will see support from The War On Drugs, Phoebe Bridgers on the first night, while the second date will see the likes of Sam Fender, Courtney Barnett, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, The Dinner Party and The Flints perform.

Hyde Park holds a special significance for the band, as their free gig in 1969 goes down as one of the most famous gigs in history.

The date was originally intended as a way of introducing their new guitarist, Mick Taylor, but their founding member Brian Jones had drowned at his home just two days earlier, so the show quickly turned into a tribute to their fallen comrade.

READ MORE - The Rolling Stones cover The Beatles & crowd sing You'll Never Walk alone at Liverpool gig: Get the full setlist