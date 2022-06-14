The Rolling Stones axe Switzerland date amid Mick Jagger's positive COVID test

The legendary rockers have cancelled another date on their SIXTY tour after their frontman Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rolling Stones will no longer play their gig in Bern, Switzerland this week.

The Sympathy For The Devil legends were forced to postpone their Amsterdam concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Monday (13th June) just hours before it was set to take place due to frontman Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID-19.

Now, the band have announced they will no longer play Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland on Friday (17th June) as planned.

In a fresh update on social media, they said: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

The band are expected to resume their European dates on Tuesday 21st June at San Siro Stadium in Milan.

Their Bern show will be rescheduled for a later date and ticket holders have been asked to retain their tickets.

The band made their return to the UK stage at Anfield football stadium in Liverpool last week.

Steve Jordan is touring with the band following the death of long-standing drummer Charlie Watts, who died aged 80 on 24 August 2021.

Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards honoured the late drummer at the start of the gig.

Speaking to the crowd, the frontman said: "In 1962 we met a drummer called Charlie Watts and this is our first tour in England we’ve done without him, so we’d like to dedicate this show to Charlie."

The Rolling Stones will return to the UK for two American Express presents BST Hyde Park shows on 25th June and 3rd July.

