Not going to Glastonbury? Here's what else is on...

Green Day, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John and The Rolling Stones are some of the acts playing elsewhere during Glasto weekend. Picture: 1. Pamela Littky/ Press 2. Clara Balzary/ Press 3. Matt Cardy/Getty Images 4. Rocket Entertainment/ Ben Gibson 5. J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

As Glastonbury 2022 prepares to kick off, Radio X takes a look at some of the events happening elsewhere with Elton John, The Rolling Stones and more.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Glastonbury 2022 is officially one week away and excitement is at an all-time high.

The festival, which takes place from 22-26th June this year, was postponed not once, but twice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With headliners in Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar and a huge line-up of acts across the weekend, it's easy to get a bit jealous if you haven't got a ticket.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. There's loads of amazing gigs taking place across the same weekend that have absolutely nothing to do with the festival.

As Glastonbury 2022 prepares to kick off, Radio X takes a look at some of the events happening elsewhere...

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2022 weather: the latest forecast

Friday 24th June 2022:

Elton John at BST Hyde Park

The legendary piano man will play hits from across his career at the iconic London park including Your Song, Bennie and the Jets, Crocodile Rock and Tiny Dancer.

A line-up specifically curated by the man himself will see him celebrate young and up and coming artists, including Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let’s Eat Grandma, Berwyn, Thomas Headon, Tom A Smith and Juanita Euka.

Elton John is set to play BST Hyde Park next week. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Hella Mega Tour at London Stadium

The Hella Mega tour is finally coming to London on Friday 24th June, featuring an epic three in one gig from Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy.

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer announce their Hella Mega Tour. Picture: Press

Saturday 25th June 2022:

The Rolling Stones at BST Hyde Park

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood play their first night at London's Hyde Park on Saturday 25th June. Support on the night comes from The War On Drugs, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Red Hot Chili Peppers at London Stadium

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bring their Unlimited Love world tour AND the return of their beloved long-time guitarist John Frusicante to London on Saturday 25th June.

Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Barcelona. Picture: Samir Hussein

Sunday 26th June 2022:

Eagles at BST Hyde Park

The legendary band will take to Hyde Park on 26th June with support from Robert Plant, Alison Krauss, Little Big Town and more.

Red Hot Chili Peppers at London Stadium

If you can't make the Chilis first night in Stratford, they play a second gig at London Stadium on Sunday 26th June.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Kiedis in Barcelona. Picture: Samir Hussein

READ MORE - Glastonbury 2022 flashmob dance to honour Diana Ross