The Rolling Stones make Top 10 most-viewed UK artists on TikTok in 2023

31 December 2023, 10:00

The Rolling Stones in 2023
The Rolling Stones in 2023. Picture: Mike Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers are among a host of young acts to dominate the platform in the United Kingdom.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones are among the Top 10 most-viewed UK artists on TikTok in 2023.

Despite only joining the app in January and having a combined age of 236, the legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - are among the top artists to dominate the app, which is popular with Gen-Z, this year.

The Paint It Black rockers come in eighth place on the chart, which sees Lewis Capaldi take the top spot, followed by Sam Smith at second place and Central Cee in third place with their performances viewed or their music used the most across the calendar year.

Elsewhere on the list are the likes of Ed Sheeran, YouTuber-turned-rapper-turned boxer KSI, and superstar DJ Calvin Harris.

See TikTok's Top 10 most viewed artists for 2023:

  1. Lewis Capaldi @lewiscapaldi
  2. Sam Smith @samsmith
  3. Central Cee @centralcee
  4. Anne Marie @annemarie
  5. Ed Sheeran @edsheeran
  6. Prinz @prinzmusic_
  7. KSI @ksi
  8. The Rolling Stones @therollingstones
  9. Pink Pantheress @pinkpantheress
  10. Calvin Harris @calvinharris

It's no surprise that The Rolling Stones featured so highly this year, after releasing Hackney Diamonds-their first full album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang and their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

The album - which featured collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney, entered the UK charts at number one, proving the appetite for the band is as hungry as ever.

In more good news for Stones fans' the band plan to tour the record in 2024, first announcing North American dates in November, which suggests they could be set to play some shows on UK soil too.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the band wrote: "The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!"

Rolling Stones announce first new album since 2005 - full press conference

More on The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the late Charlie Watts

When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010

Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts never had a drum kit at home

The Rolling Stones logo

How did The Rolling Stones get their logo?

The Rolling Stones, circa 1978: Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Mr Brightside at 20: Inside The Killers' saddest song

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Record Of The Year 2023

Radio X Indie Xmas

Radio X Chilled

Radio X 00s