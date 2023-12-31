The Rolling Stones make Top 10 most-viewed UK artists on TikTok in 2023

On Air Now
31 December 2023, 10:00
The legendary rockers are among a host of young acts to dominate the platform in the United Kingdom.
The Rolling Stones are among the Top 10 most-viewed UK artists on TikTok in 2023.
Despite only joining the app in January and having a combined age of 236, the legendary rockers - comprised of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood - are among the top artists to dominate the app, which is popular with Gen-Z, this year.
The Paint It Black rockers come in eighth place on the chart, which sees Lewis Capaldi take the top spot, followed by Sam Smith at second place and Central Cee in third place with their performances viewed or their music used the most across the calendar year.
Elsewhere on the list are the likes of Ed Sheeran, YouTuber-turned-rapper-turned boxer KSI, and superstar DJ Calvin Harris.
It's no surprise that The Rolling Stones featured so highly this year, after releasing Hackney Diamonds-their first full album of original material since 2005's A Bigger Bang and their first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.
The album - which featured collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga and Paul McCartney, entered the UK charts at number one, proving the appetite for the band is as hungry as ever.
In more good news for Stones fans' the band plan to tour the record in 2024, first announcing North American dates in November, which suggests they could be set to play some shows on UK soil too.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the band wrote: "The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!"
The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 21, 2023
Enter your details here: https://t.co/Qe7HyMa6ML to access the fan presale that starts Weds 29 Nov. General onsale commences…
