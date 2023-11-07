The Rolling Stones: We'll keep making music "until we drop"

7 November 2023, 15:08

The Rolling Stones in 2023
The Rolling Stones in 2023. Picture: Mike Seliger

By Jenny Mensah

Guitarist Keith Richards has revealed the band have "plenty of stuff" left over from their Hackney Diamonds album.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones will continue to make more albums "until (they) drop".

Guitarist Keith Richards has revealed how the legendary band - completed by Sir Mick Jagger and guitarist Ronnie Wood - have "plenty more" material left over from their recent number one album Hackney Diamonds.

The band released their 24th British studio album last month and quizzed if there was another record in the pipeline, Richards told SiriusXM NPR: "There's plenty more stuff left over from Hackney Diamonds to work on.

"There'll always be another one until we drop.

"We can put our feet up for a little bit, but you know."

The Paint It Black rocker added: "You're into this thing all the way. This is what we do. We've gotta see this Rolling Stones through."

Rolling Stones announce first studio album of original music since 2005

The iconic guitarist turns 80 next month, but has said he isn't planning to stop performing any time soon because he loves it and it keeps his fingers moving.

"It keeps me on my toes and keeps my fingers moving. And I'm still finding different ways of playing things," he said. "Even though you're getting to be around 80, believe me, it don't stop."

It looks like there's plenty more appetite for the band as Hackney Diamonds scored them their 14th UK number one album.

Speaking about hitting the top spot with the record, which was their first album of original songs in 18 years and the first since the passing of their beloved drummer Charlie Watts, the band said: "Hackney Diamonds has reached #1 in over 18 countries. Thank you to everyone for listening."

The Rolling Stones & Lady Gaga – Sweet Sounds Of Heaven (Live from Racket NYC)

The album includes collaborations with the likes of Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Lady Gaga.

What the latter perform Sweet Sounds Of Heaven live with the band in New York above.

The Rolling Stones Sympathy For The Devil at London Stadium

More on The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and the late Charlie Watts

When Charlie Watts punched Mick Jagger in the face

Charlie Watts of The Rolling Stones performing live in 2010

Why Rolling Stone Charlie Watts never had a drum kit at home

The Rolling Stones logo

How did The Rolling Stones get their logo?

The Rolling Stones, circa 1978: Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Bill Wyman

Where did The Rolling Stones get their name from?

The Rolling Stones and a cryptic lyric

Can you name all these classic Rolling Stones lyrics?

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Some of the biggest albums of 1985: Hounds Of Love, Meat Is Murder, The Head On The Door, Brothers In Arms, Low-Life.

The 25 best albums of 1985

Noel Gallagher

Noel Gallagher discusses who'd feature in an Oasis reunion line-up

Noel Gallagher

Classic London album covers: Oasis, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and The Beatles

10 classic album covers that feature London

Mr. Brightside - Why The Killers' saddest song

Mr Brightside at 20: Inside The Killers' saddest song

The Killers

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Indie Xmas

Radio X Chilled

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s