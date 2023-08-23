The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds: Are the legendary band announcing a new album?

The Rolling Stones have teased a new announcement. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers have suggested an announcement is on its way with a local advert in the Hackney Gazette.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Rolling Stones appear to be on the brink of an exciting announcement.

The advert for Hackney Diamonds, which claims to be "Specialists in Glass Repair," fittingly established in 1962 when the Stones were formed adds: "OUR FRIENDLY TEAM PROMISES YOU SATISFACTION,

"WHEN YOU SAY GIMME SHELTER WE'LL FIX YOUR

SHATTERED WINDOWS."

It adds: "REGISTER YOUR INTEREST NOW."

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood set tongues wagging this week when a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper, the Hackney Gazette, with several references to their well-known hits.

Anyone see this? An ad ran in Hackney Gazette for a company called Hackney Diamonds teasing Rolling Stones song titles. Their est. date is 1962, same year Stones formed. Website seems to be run by Universal Music, the Stones’ label. A clue their long-awaited new LP is on its way? pic.twitter.com/DFSnb2WE48 — Simon Harper (@Simon__Harper) August 21, 2023

Radio X called the number on the advert to see if there were any more clues to be found and a cockney voice answered with the pre-recorded message: "Welcome to Hackney Diamonds

Specialists in Glass repair. Don't get angry. Get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8

"Register for a call at hackneydiamonds.com.

"Come on in!"