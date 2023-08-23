The Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds: Are the legendary band announcing a new album?

23 August 2023, 14:08 | Updated: 23 August 2023, 14:10

The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones have teased a new announcement. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary rockers have suggested an announcement is on its way with a local advert in the Hackney Gazette.

The Rolling Stones appear to be on the brink of an exciting announcement.

The advert for Hackney Diamonds, which claims to be "Specialists in Glass Repair," fittingly established in 1962 when the Stones were formed adds: "OUR FRIENDLY TEAM PROMISES YOU SATISFACTION,

"WHEN YOU SAY GIMME SHELTER WE'LL FIX YOUR

SHATTERED WINDOWS."

It adds: "REGISTER YOUR INTEREST NOW."

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood set tongues wagging this week when a cryptic advertisement appeared in a local newspaper, the Hackney Gazette, with several references to their well-known hits.

Radio X called the number on the advert to see if there were any more clues to be found and a cockney voice answered with the pre-recorded message: "Welcome to Hackney Diamonds

Specialists in Glass repair. Don't get angry. Get it fixed. Opening early September, Mare Street, E8

"Register for a call at hackneydiamonds.com.

"Come on in!"

