The Rolling Stones at Anfield: Stage times, support, tickets and more

The Rolling Stones are headed to Liverpool F.C. Picture: J.BOUQUET/ Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Rolling Stones are playing a show at the home of Liverpool F.C. Find out everything we know about the gig including support acts, stage times and how to get there.

The Rolling Stones are in Liverpool to play Anfield Stadium on Thursday 9th June as part of their Sixty Tour.

Mick Jagger has already been taking in the sites around the city, but what can we expect from the legendary band when they jump on stage?

Find out everything we know about the gig so far, including when it starts, who's supporting and how to get there.

Who's supporting The Rolling Stones in Anfield?

Support comes from Liverpool legends Echo & The Bunnymen, who are best known for their iconic song The Killing Moon.

What are the stage times for The Rolling Stones in Anfield?

4.00pm - Doors Open

7.70pm - Echo & The Bunnymen

8.45pm - The Rolling Stones

Can I still get tickets to The Rolling Stones in Anfield?

The event page on Ticketmaster's website states: "Tickets are no longer available online, but may be available at the box office."

What will The Rolling Stones play on their setlist?

It's not confirmed yet what fans can expect to hear in Anfield, but we can find clues from their last gig in Munich,

Intro: Charlie Watts Tribute

Street Fighting Man 19th Nervous Breakdown Rocks Off (tour debut) Tumbling Dice Out of Time Ruby Tuesday (by request by online vote & tour debut) You Can't Always Get What You Want Living in a Ghost Town Honky Tonk Women (followed by band introductions) Connection (Keith Richards on lead vocals; tour debut) Slipping Away (Keith Richards on lead vocals) Miss You Midnight Rambler (with 'Come On in My Kitchen' snippet) Start Me Up Paint It Black Sympathy for the Devil Jumpin' Jack Flash

Encore:

18. Gimme Shelter

19. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

Outro: Exodus (Bob Marley & The Wailers)

What's the weather like for The Rolling Stones at Anfield?

According to the Met Office, there is 60% chance of rain at 4pm when doors open at the stadium, with highs of 17 and lows of 13 degrees. However, it looks like it might stay dry during the course of the gig.

How to get to Anfield Stadium:

Car: The Anfield website states: "We strongly advise the use of public transport. A limited number of official LFC car parking spaces are available within walking distance of the Stadium however, all spaces must be pre-booked in advance – there will be no spaces available to purchase on the day."

The care park is available for pick off and drop off only and ticket holders are encouraged to park in City Centre car parks.

Train:

Liverpool Lime Street is the mainline station and it's only two miles from Anfield. You can also get a taxi from Lime street or a bus from Liverpool City Centre.

Buses:

Take the 26 from Liverpool ONE bus station, the 17 from Queen Square Bus Station or the 917 from St Johns Lane directly to the grounds.

Download the map and find out more information here.

What else do I need to know?

The stadium is operating a no bag policy for the gig.

Read the FAQs in full here.

See The Rolling Stones' 2022 UK Tour dates below:

9th June Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

25th June American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

3rd July American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London

