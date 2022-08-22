Red Hot Chili Peppers to receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs 2022

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive the Global Icon gong at the MTV VMAs this week. Picture: Clara Balzary/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Tippa My Tongue rockers will perform live at the award ceremony, which takes place this Sunday 28th August.

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to receive the Global Icon Award at this week's MTV VMA Awards.

Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and John Frusciante will be given the honour at the star-studded ceremony, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday 28th August.

The band will also perform at the event, which will be co-hosted by Jack Harlow, Nicki Minaj and LL Cool J.

Other acts set to perform include Minaj and Harlow alongside Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

The news comes after the Chili Peppers unveiled their Tippa My Tongue single last week.

Its accompanying video, directed by Malia James, sees the California funk rockers in all their psychedelic splendour.

The energetic track is the first taste of their forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which was announced last month.

Return of the Dream Canteen marks the band’s second Rick Rubin-produced album of the year, following Unlimited Love, which was only released on 1st April 2022.

Red Hot Chili Peppers said of the new recording "We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Return of the Dream Canteen album. Picture: Press

They added: "With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers".

