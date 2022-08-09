Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea explains why he doesn't like being asked for photos by fans

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea opened up about a fan interaction in . Picture: Samir Hussein

The Chili Peppers bassist explained why the band prefer to have more meaningful interactions with fans.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Flea has revealed why he prefers not to have photos taken with fans.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist was approached by some fans alongside frontman and co-founder Anthony Kiedis while on their Unlimited Love tour last week and they stopped to have a conversation with them.

One of them, by the name of Luke Vesely, took to Twitter to share the moment and thank the Black Summer rockers for taking the time out to speak to him.

He wrote: "@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!"

@flea333 thank you (and AK) for being so kind and genuine while meeting us, you both are such rays of sunshine, you didn’t have to stop and chat but you did and i hope you know that you really impacted our lives. we love you and AK with all of our hearts!💛@ChiliPeppers — luke (@luke_vesely) August 5, 2022

When some suggested it was very rare for the band to stop and talk with them, Luke added: "wow, that makes the meeting with him and flea way more special, perhaps he just felt comfortable in that moment, none of my friends nor i asked for a photo or autograph or anything we just talked so maybe that had to do with his interaction with us".

Explaining who took the candid footage, he went on: "their personal photographer took the video! and all we talked about was how thankful we were for them being so polite, we also met flea but wasn’t captured on footage, we didn’t talk a lot but flea did shake my hand and anthony gave me fist bumps, they were very kind!".

their personal photographer took the video! and all we talked about was how thankful we were for them being so polite, we also met flea but wasn’t captured on footage, we didn’t talk a lot but flea did shake my hand and anthony gave me fist bumps, they were very kind! — luke (@luke_vesely) August 4, 2022

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers announce new album Return of the Dream Canteen

Shedding some light on the interaction, the Californication bassist quote tweeted the lucky fan and explained: "It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly."

It’s because you all generated a kind and gentle light, and you didn’t ask for a picture. We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly. https://t.co/ZbQPrquHes — Flea (@flea333) August 5, 2022

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers burn bright with epic career-spanning set in Barcelona

Red Hot Chili Peppers continue the North American leg of their Unlimited Love world tour with dates at Trist Park in Atlanta, Georgia on 10th August, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Tennessee on 12th August and at Comerica Park on 14th August.

Meanwhile, the band recently announced a new albumReturn Of The Dream Canteen is set to follow their Unlimited Love album, which was just released in April this year.

Chili Peppers said of the news: "We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Return of the Dream Canteen album is set for release in 2022. Picture: Press

They added of the release, which sees them join forces with producer Rick Rubin, once again: "With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers".

Return of the Dream Canteen is set for release on 14th October 2022.

READ MORE: John Frusciante reveals the key to becoming comfortable with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and finding his sound