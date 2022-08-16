Red Hot Chili Peppers tease Tippa My Tongue single

Anthony Kiedis in Red Hot Chili Peppers' Tippa My Tongue video. Picture: Instagram/ChiliPeppers

By Jenny Mensah

The California funk rockers have shared a taste of their new single and its visuals. Find out when it's released here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers have shared the details of a brand new single.

Taking to social media, the band shared a psychedelic clip, revealing a snippet of Tippa My Tongue and announcing it would be released on Friday 19th August.

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea explains why he doesn't like being asked for photos by fans

The energetic track, which sees the band go back to their funky roots, is believed to be the first taste of the band's forthcoming album, Return of the Dream Canteen, which was announced last month.

Red hot Chili Peppers tease new single. Picture: Instagram/ChiliPeppers

The surprise announcement of the band's forthcoming album was made when the band played Denver’s Empower Field as part of their North American tour dates to a rapturous response from the crowd.

The news marks the band’s second Rick Rubin-produced album of the year, following Unlimited Love, which was only released on 1st April 2022.

Red Hot Chili Peppers said of the news: "We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way. Once we found that slip stream of sound and vision, we just kept mining."

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Return of the Dream Canteen album. Picture: Press

Anthony Kiedis and co added: "With time turned into an elastic waist band of oversized underwear, we had no reason to stop writing and rocking. It felt like a dream. When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back. The second of which is easily as meaningful as the first or should that be reversed. 'Return of the Dream Canteen' is everything we are and ever dreamed of being. It’s packed. Made with the blood of our hearts, yours truly, the Red Hot Chili Peppers".

READ MORE - Flea: RHCP's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is better than any GRAMMY or Oscar

Meanwhile, what appears to be a tracklist from the album has since been shared by the band below:

Tippa My Tongue

Peace and Love

Reach Out

Eddie

Fake as Funk

Bella

Roulette

My Cigarette

Afterlife

Shoot Me a Smile

Handful

The Drummer

Bag of Grins

La La La La La La La La

Copperbelly

Carry Me Home

In the Snow

Return of the Dream Canteen is release on 14th October and is available to pre-order now.

READ MORE: John Frusciante reveals the key to becoming comfortable with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and finding his sound