Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich to cameo in This Is Spinal Tap sequel

By Jenny Mensah

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Metallica drummers have been tipped to feature in the upcoming sequel.

Chad Smith and Lars Ulrich have are both reportedly set to appear in the forthcoming This Is Spinal Tap sequel.

According to Deadline, Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman and the Metallica drummer and co-founder will make cameos in the new film.

Although the details of their appearances have not yet been detailed, it has been rumoured that the veteran rockers will play short-lived replacement drummers for the titular fictitious band.

The outlet also confirmed that Fran Descher, best known for her role in The Nanny, will be reprising her part as publicist Bobbi Flekman in the film.

Other stars reported to be coming on board include Don Lake (The Bonnie Hunt Show), John Michael Higgins (Best in Show), Jason Acuña (Jackass), Nina Conti (Family Tree), Kerry Godliman (After Life), Chris Addison (Veep), comedian Brad Williams and musician Paul Shaffer - with their roles being kept "under wraps for now".

The news comes after it was confirmed earlier this month that the sequel had started production in New Orleans.

As reported by Empire, the film is aiming to be ready for the 40th anniversary of the original release this year.

Original stars of the cult classic - Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer - will return for the sequel as heavy metal legends Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Small which will see them reunite for one last contractually-obligated tour.

According to reports, the sequel will also feature cameos from the likes of Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood.

Rob Reiner, who will return as director and also stars as on-screen director Marty DiBergi said in a statement: "I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor’s Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll".

A release date is yet to be confirmed but Reiner previously shared his desire for it to be released in 2024.

He told Deadline: "The plan is to do a sequel that comes out on the 40th anniversary of the original film and I can tell you hardly a day goes by without someone saying, why don't you do another one?

"For so many years, we said, 'Nah'. It wasn't until we come up with the right idea how to do this. You don't want to just do it, to do it. You want to honour the first one and push it a little further with the story."