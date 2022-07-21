James Blunt set for Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge documentary

James Blunt is set for a spoof documentary. Picture: 1. Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images 2. Debbie Hickey/Getty Images 3. JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Radio X

The singer-songwriter is set to star in a new BBC documentary, which sees him on her 2022 Greatest Hit Tour.

James Blunt is set to star in a new BBC documentary hailed as Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge.

The You're Beautiful singer has teamed up with Lorton Entertainment - the production company behind the hit Bros doc Bros: After The Screaming Stops and Oasis Supersonic film - on the upcoming feature inspired by the 1984 American mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap and the iconic character created by Steve Coogan.

The documentary is set to explore the singer-songwriter's fascinating trajectory from reconnaissance officer in the Life Guards regiment of the British Army to a chart-topping pop star of the noughties.

The tongue-in-cheek synopsis reads: "This the story of an ageing, British pop star, still fighting for relevance some seventeen years after his star momentarily twinkled. No one has a more extraordinary story than James Blunt. The soldier turned singer has one of the most inspiring trajectories in the history of music.

“Filmed on the road during his 2022 aptly named Greatest Hit Tour, director Chris Atkins is given access all areas following James Blunt across Europe. Delving into James’ unique backstory, from witnessing the genocide of the Kosovo War, recording the biggest selling album of the noughties, enduring the harsh backlash that followed his meteoric success, and then tweeting his way back to becoming a national treasure, this is an intimate portrait of James Blunt, as never seen before.

“Described as Spinal Tap meets Alan Partridge, this is a behind the scenes, brutally honest story of a painfully self-aware, endlessly touring musician, for whom persistence eventually prevails."

The ever-hilarious musician - who loves to poke fun at trolls on Twitter - commented: “In hindsight, I’m not sure letting them film this was a good idea.”

A release date for the documentary is not known.

