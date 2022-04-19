Chad Smith supports daughter Ava Maybee on American Idol

Chad Smith has supported daughter Ava Maybee on American Idol. Picture: 1. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 2. Eric McCandless via Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer has attended the talent show and shared his support for his daughter on social media as she progresses in the competition.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Chad Smith has supported his daughter Ava Maybee during her American Idol bid.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer took to social media over the weekend to congratulate his oldest child, who is taking part in the talent show, and pledged for fans to vote her to the next stage.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “So Proud my daughter @avamaybee made it to the top 20!! Please vote again tonight for her to make it to the next round!! Thank you.”

Watch Ava Maybee perform Demi Lovato's Anyone on American Idol as her proud parents look on in the crowd.

The performance was praised by judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, who commended Ava for transforming the 2020 song and making it her own.

Well it looks like the Dark Necessities rocker's pleas were answered and audiences were equally impressed from home as his daughter made it even further on in the competition.

Ava Maybee took to Instagram to tell her fans: "I made it to the #top14 thank u literally SO MUCH this is insane. I cannot believe this. I’m at a loss for words."

READ MORE: Chad Smith's daughter covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' Universally Speaking

It’s not the first time the daughter of Black Summer rocker has shared his daughter's talents with the world. Back in 2020, Ava released her Lay Low track and naturally, her father supported it.

Sharing an artwork of the image at the time, the Californication rocker proudly wrote: "Check out my daughter @avamaybee 1st song streaming now".

Listen to Lay Low here:

READ MORE: RHCP's Chad Smith supports daughter Ava Maybee's musical debut

It all started much closer to home, with Ava sharing a clip of herself covering her RHCP Universally Speaking, which was praised by Chili Peppers' fans online.

READ MORE: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith talks friendship with "beautiful" Taylor Hawkins

Ava isn’t the only child of the RHCP rocker to display their musical talents of late. Earlier this month, Smith shared a video of his son Beckett playing the drums on his godfather Taylor Hawkins’ drum kit.

He captioned the clip: “Beckett crushing it w Shane on his godfathers kit today.”

Smith previously opened up about the loss of the late Foo Fighters drummer, revealing he was Beckett’s godfather.

Asked about his untimely death, the drummer told Howard Stern: "I loved Taylor. He was one of my best friends. We're still so shocked and saddened by his passing."

"And he loved life," he added. "He was a real beacon and full of positive energy. I'm gonna miss him so much. He was a godfather to my son Beckett. We spent a lot of time together. These guys loved him too. We toured together a lot back in the late '90s and 2000s. We played a lot of shows with the Foo Fighters."

Speaking of the outpouring that's followed from all across the world, the rocker reflected: " It showed how much he was so loved".

Watch his tribute with Howard Stern below:

READ MORE: Flea: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love "is the best of us"