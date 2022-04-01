Flea: Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love "is the best of us"

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist spoke to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan about the band's 12th studio effort and revealed they gave everything they had to the album.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love album is released today (1st April) and Flea told Johnny Vaughan why it's absolutely the "best" they have to offer.

"I can just tell you that this record is the best of us," he beamed. "It’s the best that we have to offer. We dug as deep as we could. We don’t take one second ever for granted. We made the best music and look... like or don’t like it... there’s nothing else like it.

"You can’t go hear another record that sounds like the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Unlimited Love. You cannot. It is physically impossible!”

Unlimited Love is the band's 12th studio album and the follow-up to 2016's The Getaway, but perhaps more significantly, it's also the first effort recorded with returning guitarist John Frusciante since 2006's Stadium Arcadium.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea talked to Johnny Vaughan today. Picture: C Flanigan/FilmMagic/Getty /Radio X

I can just tell you that this record is the best of us. It’s the best that we have to offer. We dug as deep as we could. - Flea - Red Hot Chili Peppers

The bassist also talked about the tragic loss of the Foo Fighters drummer, who sadly died on 25th March.

Asked how he felt when he heard the news, the rocker replied: "Absolutely shocking. I love Taylor. He was an uplifting dude.

"You know, before I ever met Taylor and long before he every played in the Foo Fighters, one of my best friends growing up, my friend Tree who I started a music school with, he was teaching music in a music school down in Orange County in LA and he said ‘Man there’s this kid here selling guitar strings and he’s a star. He’s a drummer and I’m telling you he’s going to be a rock star’ and it was Taylor.”

Flea also paid tribute to Foo Fighters drummer TaylorH Hawkins. Picture: Getty

“I’ve always loved Taylor," added the musician. "I had fun with him. We toured with them for years and years and you know, he’s best friends… was extremely close with our drummer Chad Smith and it’s a very devastating experience for Chad and everyone who was close to him, because he was a kind, generous, just fun dude and a killer drummer.

“And love to his family and love to everyone that knew him and god bless his beautiful heart”.

Asked if there was anything he would have wanted to say to the Foos drummer that he didn't get to tell him, the 59-year-old rocker reflected: “Nah, man. I’m pretty up front with my feelings. I was always like, ‘Taylor I love you dude, you rock’. That’s what I would have wanted to say. ‘You’re a beautiful person’ and I’m sure I told him that.”

Flea on the Johnny Vaughan 4-7 Thang. Picture: Radio X

READ MORE: Why Under The Bridge is Anthony Kiedis' most honest song

"I can’t know what records mean to other people," Flea mused when quizzed about the band's longevity and whether they get bogged down in their fans' favourite eras.

"We’re always searching and yearning and we’re always trying to get better and we’re always trying to learn from our mistakes. And anything we’ve ever done that one person might say ‘That old one’s better’ and some person might think ‘Oh the new one’s better’.

"Everything is a lesson and everything is a part of us, so we’re always just trying to build on it and grow on it and add on. And you know. This is our life’s work. This is our mission. We don’t need the money.”

Listen to Red Hot Chili Peppers' Unlimited Love here:

Meanwhile, the Chili Peppers are set to embark on a world tour, where they will visit this side of the pond for gigs which will include two dates at London Stadium.

When it comes to their live tour, it seems like the California funk rockers will approach it in a similar way to their latest album.

Asked what fans can expect, the bassist said: "We’re gonna sweat blood and rip our hearts out of our chests and present it to the good people of England.

“We’re really excited to perform, man. It’s like when you make a record you’re really proud of it just steps up the thing and you’re ready to channel beams of light and we’re gonna bring everything we can to it.”

See Red Hot Chili Peppers' UK dates here: