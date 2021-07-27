Chad Smith's daughter covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' Universally Speaking

Chad Smith's daughter Ava Maybee has covered a RHCP song. Picture: 1. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 2. Frederick M. Brown / Stringer/ Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Ava Maybee, who is a singer-songwriter in her own right, has shared a cover of the Chili Peppers' 2003 By The Way single.

Chad Smith's daughter Ava Maybee has shared a cover of a much-loved Red Hot Chili Peppers track.

The singer-songwriter and child of the RHCP drummer, posted her dreamy take of the band's 2003 Universally Speaking single, which she added piano accompaniment to as well as pre-recorded backing vocals.

Watch her perform the last cut to be taken off RHCP's 2002 By The Way album in a post she captioned: "No torso gang".

READ MORE: RHCP's Chad Smith supports daughter Ava Maybee's musical debut

Last year saw the Californication drummer show support for his child's music career by taking to Instragram to share her first ever track.

Sharing an image of the artwork, the rocker proudly wrote: "Check out my daughter @avamaybee 1st song streaming now".

Watch the official video for her Lay Low single, which was released in December 2020.

Ava's vocal talent is displayed even more in her earlier Instagram posts, which sees her tackle the likes of Carole King and demonstrate just how soulful her voice is with a cover of Madison Ryann Ward's Mirror.

Ava isn't the only daughter of a rock star break into the world of music. Frances Bean Cobain, the late daughter of Kurt Cobain, often shows off her soulful voice, while Ozzy Osbourne's media shy daughter Aimee launched her debut album with her ARO band last year.

Watch their Shared Something With The Night video below.

READ MORE: John Frusciante talks writing new music with Red Hot Chili Peppers