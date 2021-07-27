Chad Smith's daughter covers Red Hot Chili Peppers' Universally Speaking

27 July 2021, 12:36 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 12:38

Chad Smith and his daughter Ava Maybee inset
Chad Smith's daughter Ava Maybee has covered a RHCP song. Picture: 1. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 2. Frederick M. Brown / Stringer/ Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Ava Maybee, who is a singer-songwriter in her own right, has shared a cover of the Chili Peppers' 2003 By The Way single.

Chad Smith's daughter Ava Maybee has shared a cover of a much-loved Red Hot Chili Peppers track.

The singer-songwriter and child of the RHCP drummer, posted her dreamy take of the band's 2003 Universally Speaking single, which she added piano accompaniment to as well as pre-recorded backing vocals.

Watch her perform the last cut to be taken off RHCP's 2002 By The Way album in a post she captioned: "No torso gang".

READ MORE: RHCP's Chad Smith supports daughter Ava Maybee's musical debut

Last year saw the Californication drummer show support for his child's music career by taking to Instragram to share her first ever track.

Sharing an image of the artwork, the rocker proudly wrote: "Check out my daughter @avamaybee 1st song streaming now".

Watch the official video for her Lay Low single, which was released in December 2020.

Ava's vocal talent is displayed even more in her earlier Instagram posts, which sees her tackle the likes of Carole King and demonstrate just how soulful her voice is with a cover of Madison Ryann Ward's Mirror.

Ava isn't the only daughter of a rock star break into the world of music. Frances Bean Cobain, the late daughter of Kurt Cobain, often shows off her soulful voice, while Ozzy Osbourne's media shy daughter Aimee launched her debut album with her ARO band last year.

Watch their Shared Something With The Night video below.

READ MORE: John Frusciante talks writing new music with Red Hot Chili Peppers

Latest Videos

Simon Rimmer talks to Chris Moyles

Simon Rimmer is NOT convinced by Chris Moyles' breakfast omelette
Andi Peters is back on The Chris Moyles Show

Andi Peters is back on The Chris Moyles Show and he's hysterical
Bastille, 2021

How did Bastille pick their band name?

Bastille

Gaz Coombes plays on a piano at Heathrow airport

Gaz Coombes playing Supergrass' Alright at Heathrow is the vibe we all need

Red Hot Chili Peppers Songs

Red Hot Chili Peppers Latest

See more Red Hot Chili Peppers Latest

Metallica perform in Antarctica on 8 December 2013

The weirdest places bands have played gigs

Features

Anthony Kiedis onstage with Red Hot Chili Peppers at Woodstock 1999

How Red Hot Chili Peppers got more "introspective" with Californication
Red Hot Chili Peppers: Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith, John Frusciante

QUIZ: Which Red Hot Chili Peppers album are you?

Quizzes

Best album covers of the 1990s

The best album covers of the 1990s

Features

Daft Punk in 2006

The biggest comeback tunes in history

Features