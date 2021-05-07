Rag'n'Bone Man opens up about reclusive drink and drug binges

Rag'n'Bone Man's Life By Misadventure album is out now. Picture: Press

The All You Ever Wanted singer has talked about a solitary period in his life, where all of his ideas sounded like "the ramblings of a madman".

Rag'n'Bone Man believes it is vital to be open about a "reclusive" period in his life.

As reported by BANG Showbiz, the singer-songwriter - whose real name is Rory Graham - has recalled a time when he was using drugs and alcohol heavily and all the ideas he had sounded like "the ramblings of a madman" to him.

Speaking in his upcoming candid film Behind Rag'n'Bone Man's Life by Misadventure on Apple Music, which takes fans behind the making of his second studio album, he said: "When you spend a lot of time by yourself, you really get to know yourself.

"There was this period of time where I sort of became a bit of a recluse. I was drinking too much and I was taking too many drugs. I was coming out with ideas in my own head that felt like the sort of ramblings of a madman. And I thought, 'Well why not try and let people into that?'"

The All You Ever Wanted singer also believes that his generation owes it to the next to be vocal about their feelings and experiences.

Talking about his follow-up to 2017's Human, which is released this Friday (7 May), he added: "There's a common theme of growing up ... We're all winging it and I'm trying.

"We grew up in a time where it was very difficult to show your feelings, our generation have a responsibility to make sure our kids don't feel like that."

Life By Misadventure, which includes the singles All You Ever Wanted, Anywhere Away From Here and Crossfire, is out now.

Speaking about the record to Radio X, Rag'n'Bone Man revealed why he wanted it to be a "completely separate" project to his Human album.

"I just wanted to first of all do something that's, like with this whole album actually, just do something that's completely separate to the Human album and this feels like a project rather than an album".

The singer-songwriter added: "I commandeered all of my favourite musicians, we did the whole album live. It's a real, like a kind of more guitar-led album. Especially this single. And I really just wanted to be properly honest in this album and just not hold back on anything, really.

"So there's a lot of recurring subjects about me being a bit scared about what the future holds for my son and stuff like that, because we live in very dark and weird times."

If you are affected by any of the topics in this story, please seek help and advice from the resources below:

Drinkaware

https://www.drinkaware.co.uk/

Drinkline

0300 123 1110 (Weekdays 9am to 8pm, weekends 11am to 4pm)

Alcoholics Anonymous

https://www.alcoholics-anonymous.org.uk/

0800 9177650

Al-Anon Family Groups

https://www.al-anonuk.org.uk/

Adfam

https://adfam.org.uk/

We Are With You

https://www.wearewithyou.org.uk/

SMART Recovery

https://smartrecovery.org.uk/

Action on Addiction:

0300 330 0659

www.actiononaddiction.org.uk

Aquarius

0121 622 8181

http://aquarius.org.uk/

City Roads Crisis Intervention:

020 7278 8671

DAN 24/7 (Wales)

0808 808 2234

www.dan247.org.uk

Families Anonymous:

020 7498 4680

www.famanon.org.uk