The 20 Worst Christmas Songs

In the Christmas mood? Then put one of these festive ditties on and you’ll be tearing the Christmas decorations down in no time. From Fat Les and Basshunter to Iggy Pop and Mr Blobby: these are AWFUL.

Fat Les - Naughty Christmas (Goblin In The Office) If anything sums up the depressing hangover of the post-Britpop era, it’s this Christmas outing from Keith Allen, Alex James and Damien Hirst’s weird side project. The follow-up to the still-loved Vindaloo, the video is desperately unfunny and includes future Little Britain stars David Walliams and Matt Lucas.

Band Aid 2 - Do They Know It’s Christmas? AKA “The Forgotten Band Aid”. In 1989, the scourge of the music industry, producers Stock Aitken And Waterman, masterminded this follow-up to the classic 1984 original. They brought out all the major talent: Kylie! Jason! Bros! Sonia! Bananarama! Er, Big Fun. Technotronic? The finale is a masterpiece of over-singing, but we can't be too harsh because it raised a lot of money for charity.

Basshunter - Jingle Bells CHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON. The Swedish stalker of the low-end gave us this festive blessing in 2009. The video is priceless.

Maroon 5 - Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Oh John Lennon, what did you do to deserve this?

Crazy Frog - Jingle Bells If Basshunter was bad, then you should try this offering from the gibbering, ringtone-selling amphibian. And he’s STILL got his tiny cock out in the video. There are kids watching, for God’s sake!

Roy Wood and The Wombles - I Wish It Could Be A Wombling Merry Christmas Everyday Lumbering mash-up of the 1973 Wizzard classic with the ecologically friendly South London puppets and their own vaguely-remembered Xmas hit, courtesy of Mike "Bonkers" Batt.

Cyndi Lauper - Christmas Conga We still love Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, but this is just pitiful. And you know how difficult it is to ignore a conga.

The Cheeky Girls - Have A Cheeky Christmas Romanian sisters Gabriela and Monica Irimia first came to the world’s attention on the reality TV show Popstars: The Rivals and they came up with this monstrosity for Christmas 2003. It’s barely even a song.

Iggy Pop - White Christmas Play this to the kiddies on Christmas Eve… and they’ll be troubled by horrific nightmares all night.

Aqua - Spin Me A Christmas Who knew that the Barbie Girl popsters had got back together in 2008 and released this festive tune? Well, they did, and it's as every bit as cheesy as you'd expect.

George Cole and Dennis Waterman - What Are We Gonna Get 'Er Indoors We lost the great Dennis Waterman in 2022, but don't remember him this way: the actor and his Minder partner George Cole unleashed this seasonal cash-in from their TV comedy-drama in 1983. They appeared on Top Of The Pops in a performance that will have you cringing hard.

Fast Food Rockers - I Love Christmas Maybe they're an easy target, but the Folkestone-based pop act delivered this tribute to the festive season in time for Christmas 2003. It tanked at Number 25 and they broke up soon after. Sorry guys!

Neil Diamond - Cherry Cherry Christmas The man is celebrated at the moment for his classic Sweet Caroline, but come on Neil, what's THIS all about?

Twisted Christmas - Heavy Metal Christmas We're putting it out there - the Twisted Sister Christmas album is actually pretty good. But this attempt at re-writing the Twelve Days Of Christmas is perhaps a step too far from Dee Snider and co. Their version of Deck The Halls is much, much better.

Devo - Merry Something To You The pioneering new wave rockers from Akron, Ohio are legends in their own field, but their attempt at a Christmas song for all denominations falls as flat as a festive cracker joke.

David Hasselhoff - Jingle Bells Gotta love the Hoff, but he began to believe his own hype at this point and the result is as cloying as eating a whole chocolate selection box by yourself. Not recommended.

The Damned – There Ain’t No Sanity Clause The punk pioneers try and create an alternative Christmas anthem and fail miserably.

R2D2 and C3PO - Sleigh Ride We've all seen the Star Wars Holiday Special, right? Well imagine an album that's ten times worse. Anthony Daniels narrates and R2 squeaks and parps in a Christmassy tone. Someone unplug them!

New Kids On The Block - Funky Funky Christmas NKOTB were 1989’s answer to One Direction as the biggest boy band of the day, and they capped their year with a rancid Christmas album. This is a typical example: posh white men rapping, paper thin swingbeat production, the lot.