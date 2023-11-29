Radio X Indie Xmas: the ultimate rock and indie Christmas songs playlist

Get in the Indie Xmas spirit with this exclusive playlist on Global Player... featuring Wolf Alice, The White Stripes, Blossoms, Liam Gallagher and more! Picture: Press/Gie Knaeps/Getty

Listen to the festive Radio X playlist to get you into the mood for the most wonderful time of the year... with great rock and indie songs from Foo Fighters, Green Day, Liam Gallagher and more!

December is here again and it's full speed ahead for a busy Christmas!

So, to get you ready, here at Radio X we've made the perfect Christmas playlist with an Indie twist for you.

Step out of the usual seasonal playlist and let Radio X deliver you a COOL Christmas this year!

And if you're listening on Alexa, just say: "Alexa, ask Global Player to play Radio X Indie Xmas"

Radio X Indie Xmas: the ultimate rock and indie Christmas songs playlist. Picture: Radio X

Expect all your Christmas favourites such as Liam Gallagher doing All You're Dreaming Of, Foo Fighters' take on Run Rudolph Run, My Chemical Romance's brilliant version of All I Want For Christmas Is You and everything in between.

You can also hear festive-themed anthems from the likeThe White Stripes, Green Day, Wolf Alice, Blossoms, The Wombats, Kate Nash, Blink-182 and many many more.

Love an alternative Christmas tune? Then look no further than our Radio X playlist.

