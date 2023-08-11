What are Queen's biggest songs?

Queen reigned rock from the early 1970s until the tragic death of Freddie Mercury in 1991. However, their music continues to attract new audiences, as this rundown of their all-time most streamed and watched songs proves..

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody: released 31st October 1975 Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered) Having notched up over 2.2 billion plays on Spotify, 1.6 billion views on YouTube, the eternally popular single remains Queen's biggest ever hit. Bo Rhap's two stints at the top (once on original release in 1975, the other after Freddie Mercury's death in 1991) put Queen in the tiny categories who have had two UK Number 1 hits with the same track - the others are Elvis Presley and George Harrison. In the UK, the song has been awarded four-times Platinum status, meaning sales and streams in excess of 2.4 million. Read more: 10 things you didn't know about Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen

Queen - Don't Stop Me Now: released 26th January 1979 Queen - Don't Stop Me Now (Official Video) Freddie Mercury's ode to a good night out was released as a single from the Jazz album in January 1979. This infectious tune only made it to No 9 in the UK charts (it peaked the week that I Will Survive was No 1), but in the decades since, it's become a firm favourite, notching up over 1.6 billion Spotify plays and over 840 million views on YouTube. After spending 54 weeks on the UK chart, the BPI certified the song four-times Platinum in September 2022.

Queen - Another One Bites The Dust: released 22nd August 1980 Queen - Another One Bites the Dust (Official Video) Powered by a compelling John Deacon bassline, this 1980 tune saw Queen get plenty of love from club DJs. The track went double-Platinum in the UK, but 4 times Platinum in Australia and five-times Platinum in the US. In the digital age, it's had over 1.5 billion streams and over half a billion YouTube views. Read more: Why there isn’t a “hidden message” on Queen’s Another One Bites The Dust

Queen - We Will Rock You: released 7th October 1977 Queen - We Will Rock You (Official Video) This all-time great singalong track from Queen was originally issued as a teaser for the News Of The World album in 1977. Released as a double A-side with We Are The Champions, the single made No 2 in the charts, but Queen had a No 1 with the tune when they collaborated with pop band Five in 2014. The track has enjoyed over 570 million Youtube streams and a staggering 1.1 billion listens of Spotify. Read more: How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

Queen and David Bowie - Under Pressure: released 26th October 1981 Queen - Under Pressure (Official Video) Queen's second No 1 single after Bohemian Rhapsody was this collaboration with Bowie, which spent two weeks at the top in 1981. Under Pressure was issued at the same time as Queen's Greatest Hits album, which is now officially the best-selling album in the UK. The track has had over 1.3 billion streams and over 220 million views.

Queen - I Want To Break Free: released 2nd April 1984 Queen - I Want To Break Free (Official Video) This single from the acclaimed album The Works (1984) made a respectable No 3 in the UK charts on its release and has been certified as double-Platinum. But over the years, the hilarious, controversial and even poignant video has gained over half a billion views and over 540 million Spotify streams. Read more: How I Want To Break Free became Queen's most controversial song

Queen - Somebody To Love: released 12th November 1976 Queen - Somebody To Love (Official Video) Freddie Mercury's impeccable gospel tribute was the first new material from Queen following the huge success of their album A Night The Opera. Issued as a preview for A Day At The Races in November 1976, Somebody To Love made No 2 in the charts, and has since gone on to enjoy over 780 million Spotify streams and 460 million YouTube views.

Queen - Killer Queen: released 11th October 1974 Queen - Killer Queen (Top Of The Pops, 1974) The band's commercial breakthrough saw Queen make No 2 in October 1974 and the song has stood the test of time, being certified as Platinum in November 2020, and notching up nearly 700 million streams and over 270 million views.

Queen - We Are The Champions: released 7th October 1977 Queen - We Are The Champions (Official Video) The second half of We Will Rock You's double A-side in October 1977, this was another Platinum seller for Queen, having been kept off the top spot by firstly ABBA's Name Of The Game and then Paul McCartney & Wings' mammoth hit Mull Of Kintyre. Queen have the last laugh, however as We Are The Champions has amassed over 620 million plays on Spotify - more than the ABBA and Macca tune put together. The same goes for YouTube, too, with Queen scoring over 260 million views for their scarf-waver.