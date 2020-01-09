Queen "in talks" to play Australian bushfires benefit show

9 January 2020, 15:55

Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park
Adam Lambert and Brian May of Queen perform onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park. Picture: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Brian May has confirmed that the band could take part in a "Live Aid" for the crisis Down Under.

Brian May has confirmed Queen have been asked to play the Live Aid-style Australian bushfires benefit concert next month.

Following the devastating fires that are still raging across the country, a fundraising show was announced earlier this week at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney on 16 February.

Promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live said they were in talks with several global artists and local stars to perform to raise funds for the recovery efforts, and the legendary British band and US singer Adam Lambert were tipped to headline, as they are due to play the same stadium the night before.

Now, the 72-year-old guitar legend and animal rights activist has confirmed they have been approached for the charity gig and are "carefully" considering the options.

Speaking outside of Parliament in Westminster, London, on Wednesday (8 January) May - who was working to promote Save Me Trust's Amazing Grace Campaign to help save Britain's declining number of hedgehogs - said: "Of course, we are going there very soon, we are looking at it very carefully.

"We have been approached to do a benefit concert, or be part of a benefit concert, a bit like Live Aid, if you like, to try and help out the victims of the fire.

"Of course, I am very concerned about the animals.

"There's 24 people who have died which is a tragedy in itself, but half a billion animals is almost inconceivable."

Brian added that there is nothing official as of yet, because "we don't know what the situation will be in six weeks."

However, they are definitely "looking at doing something like that."

American Idol alumni Adam Lambert has stood in for the late Freddie Mercury as Queen frontman since 2011.

