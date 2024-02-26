Is a Freddie Mercury hologram show in the works?

Queen singer Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium in 1986. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

According to reports, Mercury Songs Limited has filed to trademark his name for 3D and virtual reality purposes.

It has been speculated that the late Freddie Mercury could be made into a hologram 33 years after his untimely passing.

According to The Sun's Bizarre column, the legendary Queen frontman could be set for the ABBA Voyage treatment after Mercury Songs Limited - which owns the icon's solo works - has filed to trademark the artist's name for special purposes.

According to the outlet, legal documents show the Bohemian Rhapsody star's name has been reserved for “immersive 3D virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences,” “virtual environments" and video games.

Freddie Mercury died on 24th November 1991, aged 45, of bronchial pneumonia, a complication of AIDS.

The Queen guitarist previously revealed there had been discussions about a hologram of the late singer, but he admitted he was reluctant about it being brought to life while some of Queen's band members were still alive.

Speaking to Graham Norton, the We Are The Champions guitarist said: "We’ve talked about and looked at holograms of Freddie, [but] we love to be live and dangerous, that’s it, that’s our emphasis,” he said. "Now, when we’re all gone, yeah sure, make an ABBA thing about us, but while we’re here I want to play live."

He added: "We have a little bit of stuff with Freddie… I do Love of My Life generally and Freddie comes in and joins me at the end when we do our live shows. But it’s not a hologram, it’s just sort of old-school technology which we kind of like."

The legendary guitarist was referring to the moment during Queen’s Rhapsody Tour - which saw them perform with a short optical illusion of their late frontman and moved May tears after the performance.