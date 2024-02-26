Is a Freddie Mercury hologram show in the works?

26 February 2024, 12:57 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 13:45

Queen singer Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium in 1986
Queen singer Freddie Mercury at Wembley Stadium in 1986. Picture: Dave Hogan/Getty Images

According to reports, Mercury Songs Limited has filed to trademark his name for 3D and virtual reality purposes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been speculated that the late Freddie Mercury could be made into a hologram 33 years after his untimely passing.

According to The Sun's Bizarre column, the legendary Queen frontman could be set for the ABBA Voyage treatment after Mercury Songs Limited - which owns the icon's solo works - has filed to trademark the artist's name for special purposes.

According to the outlet, legal documents show the Bohemian Rhapsody star's name has been reserved for “immersive 3D virtual, augmented, and mixed reality experiences,” “virtual environments" and video games.

Freddie Mercury died on 24th November 1991, aged 45, of bronchial pneumonia, a complication of AIDS.

The Queen guitarist previously revealed there had been discussions about a hologram of the late singer, but he admitted he was reluctant about it being brought to life while some of Queen's band members were still alive.

Speaking to Graham Norton, the We Are The Champions guitarist said: "We’ve talked about and looked at holograms of Freddie, [but] we love to be live and dangerous, that’s it, that’s our emphasis,” he said. "Now, when we’re all gone, yeah sure, make an ABBA thing about us, but while we’re here I want to play live."

He added: "We have a little bit of stuff with Freddie… I do Love of My Life generally and Freddie comes in and joins me at the end when we do our live shows. But it’s not a hologram, it’s just sort of old-school technology which we kind of like."

The legendary guitarist was referring to the moment during Queen’s Rhapsody Tour - which saw them perform with a short optical illusion of their late frontman and moved May tears after the performance.

Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee take the ULTIMATE Queen quiz.

More on Queen

See more More on Queen

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Queen in 1975: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

10 things you didn’t know about Bohemian Rhapsody

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform on stage in London, 1974.

When exactly did Queen play their first ever gig?

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California, 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Heading out on tour in '24: Kasabian, The Last Dinner Party and The Libertines

The biggest gigs and tours to come in 2024

Back with a new album for 2024: Liam Gallagher & John Squire; Vampire Weekend and The Snuts

The most anticipated new albums for 2024

Kasabian press image 2024

Serge Pizzorno: Kasabian's Call single is "built for festivals and big shows"

Kasabian

Catfish & The Bottlemen's Van McCann

Catfish & The Bottlemen 2024 UK tour dates: How to buy tickets

Catfish And The Bottlemen

Liam Gallagher Performs At The Festival O Son Do Camiño In Santiago De Compostela in 2022

Liam Gallagher & Friends: Malta Weekender line-up announced

Liam Gallagher