Can you get 100% of the lyrics to Killer Queen?

Queen in November 1974: Freddie Mercury, John Deacon, Brian May and Roger Taylor. Picture: Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns/Getty Images

This 1974 single put Freddie Mercury and Queen on the map - but how well do you know the words?

Killer Queen is one of Queen's most exquisite singles - an elegant arrangement, impeccable guitar solo from Brian May and a wordy but intriguing lyric from Freddie Mercury.

It was the band's first international hit, but how well do you know its lyric? We'll give you a line - you fill in the gaps. Go to it!