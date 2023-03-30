Queen's Brian May pays tribute to Paul O'Grady

Brian May has paid tribute to the late Paul O'Grady. Picture: 1. Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images 2. Nicky Johnston/TV Times/Future Publishing via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The legendary Queen guitarist has shared his sadness at the loss of TV and radio star, who died this week, aged 67.

Sir Brian May has paid tribute to the late Paul O'Grady.

This week saw the news that the TV and radio legend - who was also known for his alter ego Lily Savage, suddenly passed away on 28th March, aged 67.

The Queen guitarist has since added to the tributes, sharing a photo of the star on Instagram, which was added: "RIP Paul O’Grady. Couldn’t let my day end without paying tribute to a very decent and beautiful human being - Paul O’Grady. He was as caring to all animals as he was to his human friends. A man who used his gift for being entertaining to support good causes, promote justice, and fight hypocrisy. What more could anyone ask of a 21st century human ? In our particular field he will be sorely missed as an animal advocate - gone way too soon. Thank you Paul for making the world a more compassionate place. RIP - Bri"

O'Grady, who was born in Merseyside, hosted a number of game shows including Blankety Blank in the late 90s under the guise of Savage.

His career spanned more than 30 years, during which he hosted The Paul O'Grady Show, Blind Date and For The Love Of Dogs.He also featured on TV shows such as Dr Who and Holby City.

Andre Portasio, who married O'Grady in 2017, announced the news of his passing in a statement, which said: "It is with great sadness that I inform you that Paul has passed away unexpectedly but peacefully yesterday evening.

"We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss.

"He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion.

"I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years."

O'Grady is also survived by his daughter Sharon, who he had with close friend Diane Jansen in 1974, as well as two grandchildren.

