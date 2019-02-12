Why Brian May donated his Queen clothes to Bohemian Rhapsody wardrobe...

Queen guitarist Brian May at Prince's Trust's YouTube channel launch. Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire/PA Images

Costume designer Julian Day revealed that the Queen guitarist was unimpressed at first with the look of his recreated clothes, so lent some from his own wardrobe.

Brian May donated some of his best Queen outfits for the Bohemian Rhapsody film to costume designer Julian Day after meeting him on the first day of filming.

As NME reports, speaking last weekend at a BAFTA film session panel, Day revealed how hands-on the legendary guitarist was with the look and feel of the film, but was at first unimpressed by his own recreated wardrobe when he saw it on the day they recreated Queen's iconic Live Aid performance.

Day recalled: “Brian came on set – I hadn’t met him – but I had all the fittings done for him. I was thinking, should I show him them or not?

“So I spoke to my assistant and she encouraged me to do it.”

According to the designer, May complained that he “never tucked [his] shirt in,” and went on to invite him to his home to raid his wardrobe “and borrow some of his outfits from the 70s and the 80s”.

Watch Brian May play his Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo below:

Meanwhile, Rami Malek picked up the BAFTA for Leading Actor for his role as Freddie Mercury on Sunday night.

Watch his emotional acceptance speech below, where he thanked the band, the "entire Queen family" and their late frontman "the greatest outsider of them all" below:

