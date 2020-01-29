Queen's Brian May has designed a guitar-themed sports bra

The legendary Queen guitarist sells the women's garment along with other varied items on his guitar website.

Brian May has many strings to his bow.

The Queen rocker is a legendary guitarist, songwriter and animal rights activist with a PhD in Astrophysics... and he can now ad sports bra designer to his list of achievements.

While the Bohemian Rhapsody star is busy touring the world, he's also selling guitars and merch on his website, brianmayguitars.co.uk - which as you may have guessed - gives the chance for his fans to own their own version of his iconic Red Special guitar.

If you don't have the almost 700 quid it's going to set you back to get your hands on the BMG special, you can buy some merch for a pretty reasonable price instead.

One of the bizarre items on offers is a woman's sports bar, featuring May's own guitar design.

See it in all its glory here:

Brian May sells guitar-themed sports bra's on guitar website. Picture: shop.brianmayguitars.co.uk

The item description reads: "Highlighting Brian May's consummate artistic talents, this active wear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colours of BMG - because it doesn't have to be red to be special!"

Unfortunately the £35 bra is no longer available on the site, but you can also get your hands on the Official BMG Vest, the BMG Custom Made Guitar Strap or the Official BMG Shirt.

See the man himself advertise a deal for merch here:

A little late for Easter, but not too late for this special deal ! Check the Brian May Guitars website for details. Bri pic.twitter.com/Nrcd0ifCnE — Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) April 3, 2018

Brian May is busy in Japan, where he wished Queen's live singer Andam Lambert a Happy Birthday.

Watch the American Idol alum blowing out candles on his fruit cake here:

The We Will Rock You guitarist is currently taking part in Veganuary, and shared a harrowing experience of seeing prawns being cooked alive.

The rocker - who praised Towers Restaurant in the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Tokyo for accommodating him with their vegan option - has been sharing his experiences so far, and took time out to share an emotional response to seeing his usual favourite seafood.

He began in a lengthy post: "I promised to tell you about my experience on that “Band Night Out” (three posts ago). Well, in brief, what happened was .... I was enjoying the atmosphere of this great place (see previous post) and it was a very nice shared social moment for us as a band - we’ve been going to this particular restaurant for many years now. And they cooked and served great veg for those of us who asked for Vegan option. And were very kind, as usual. And our dear Japanese promoting friend for 40 years, Kaz, was kindly treating us."

VIDEO: Queen's Brian May thanks fans for support after calf operation

The We Will Rock You legend continued: "And then I looked at the prawns they were bringing out to cook in front of us. I thought “Last time we were here, I would have voraciously put as many of these delicious morsels in my tummy as possible”. I always had a real weakness for prawns from when I was a kid, shelling and eating them while walking along on the seafront, on holiday with my Mum and Dad. This time there was no way I would consider eating them, honouring my Veganuary commitment.

"But I wasn’t going to preach about it and spoil the meal for my pals, or be ungracious to my@host. Then I noticed that these prawns, being skewered and put on the grill, were alive - feebly moving their feelers just a little. I’m still trying to process my emotions. It it has moved me deeply - starkly reminding me why I was so anxious to try to be Vegan in the first place. Reminding me that, though it can be fun, this is not a game. What reaction do you feel ? Bri".

May - who is an environmentalist and an advocate for animal rights - is a big fan of badgers, and has even fallen out with Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis over it.

Last year saw the famous axeman explain why Queen wouldn't play the Somerset festival, telling the BBC: "We won’t [play Glastonbury] and there are a lot of reasons for that".

He added: "One of them is that Michael Eavis has frequently insulted me, and I don’t particularly enjoy that. What bothers me more is that he’s in favour of the badger cull, which I regard as a tragedy and an unnecessary crime against wildlife.

"There’s a little bit of a schism there, I wouldn’t do Glastonbury. Unless things changed radically."