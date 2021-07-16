Which songs are played in the film Bohemian Rhapsody?

Here's the full list of songs that appear on the soundtrack to the hugely-successful biopic starring Rami Malek.

The 2018 biopic of Freddie Mercury was a huge commercial success with actor Rami Malek earning himself an Oscar for Best Actor in the role of the Queen frontman - and the soundtrack wasn't bad, either.

The film featured a host of classic songs from the Queen back catalogue, plus a few other tracks to tell the story of young Farrokh Bulsara and his metamorphosis into Freddie Mercury, the greatest rock'n'roll singer the world will probably ever see.

Here's a list of all the tracks that appear in the film. The official Bohemian Rhapsody soundtrack album was released on Hollywood/Virgin/EMI.

20th Century Fox Fanfare Brian May recorded a version of the classic ident for the opening of the movie, mixing in a brief vocal snatch of Freddie Mercury. He noted on Instagram: "The icing on the cake is the finishing touch we added in the mix suite - Freddie’s 'Hey Hey Hey' at the end enables him to put his stamp on this opening declaration."

Somebody To Love The recreation of Live Aid in the film Bohemian Rhapsody: Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon. Picture: 20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock The opening of the film takes place at the Live Aid show at Wembley Stadium in July 1985 and is soundtracked by this classic Queen song from the 1976 album, A Day at the Races.

Doing Alright A scene of the pre-Queen band Smile performing a show in London is soundtracked by this authentic song from the period. Brian May and Roger Taylor reunited with Smile's singer Tim Staffell to record a new version of the track for the film. The song appeared on Queen's self-titled debut album with Freddie Mercury on vocals.

Sunshine Of Your Love by Cream / Love Is All Around by The Troggs These two tracks play in the background as Freddie meets Mary Austin in the Biba boutique.

Keep Yourself Alive During the scene of Freddie's first gig with Queen, the soundtrack is this early favourite, recorded by the real band at London's Rainbow in March 1974. The song opened Queen's self-titled debut album in 1973.

Seven Seas of Rhye The bad enter the recording studio for the first time, performing this track from their album Queen II (1974). An instrumental version of the same song appeared at the end of their debut album.

Happy Birthday / Lazing On A Sunday Afternoon As Freddie announces to his family that he's changed his name to Mercury, he sings Happy Birthday to himself before offering a couple of lines from this track from 1975's A Night At The Opera.

Killer Queen Queen appear on Top Of The Pops for the first time, performing this track from their album Sheer Heart Attack (1974).

Madame Butterfly - Act II Scene 1 - Un Bel Di Vedremo A brief snatch of this opera plays under a scene of Freddie proposing to Mary.

Fat Bottomed Girls One of the more obvious anachronisms in the Bohemian Rhapsody film is the use of this track from the 1978 album Jazz to illustrate Queen's first tour of the US... which took place in 1974. The soundtrack features a live rendition, recorded in Paris in 1979.

L'Amour Est Un Oiseau Rebelle - Maria Callas Taken from George Bizet's opera Carmen, this recording was by the great singer Maria Callas and was used to demonstrate to the stuffy record exec Queen's ideas for Bohemian Rhapsody.

Love Of My Life Freddie writes this beautiful ballad at Rockield Studios. The vocals in the Bohemian Rhapsody film were a combination of Mercury's genuine performances, actor Rami Malek's own voice and contributions from the brilliant soundalike Marc Martel.

Bohemian Rhapsody Queen recording the opera section in Bohemian Rhapsody: Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor, Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury. Picture: A Bailey/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock Queen's most famous song is shown being recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales... and then played for the first time on Capital Radio by DJ Kenny Everett.

Now I'm Here A live version of the song from the album Sheer Heart Attack, released as a single in January 1975. This take is from a show at London's Hammersmith Odeon on Christmas Eve '75.

Lamento No Morro An old tune by Brazilian singer Lucio Alves plays behind a scene where Freddie and hangers-on wake up in Rio.

Love Of My Life Originally recorded for the 1975 album A Night At The Opera, the version in the film is from Queen's enormous concert in Rio in January 1985.

Signore, Ascolta! As Freddie phones Mary, this beautiful piece of opera from Mercury's favourite singer Montserrat Caballe plays. It's from the Puccini opera Turandot, which also gave the world Nessun Dorma.

Crazy Little Thing Called Love A great single from October 1979, which later appeared on the 1980 album The Game. The song soundtracks a scene of a typically raucous Freddie Mercury birthday party.

Superfreak Rick James' 1981 club classic is also heard underneath the scene of Freddie's birthday do. The track was, of course, later sampled by MC Hammer for U Can't Touch This.

We Will Rock You Bohemian Rhapsody (2018): Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, Joe Mazzello as John Deacon. Picture: A Bailey/20th Century Fox/Kobal/Shutterstock The opening track of the 1977 album News Of The World is shown being recorded in the studio by Queen and friends.

Another One Bites The Dust Another studio scene depicts John Deacon unveiling his "disco"-inspired masterpiece... with mixed reactions.

I Want To Break Free Another John Deacon classic, which appeared on the 1984 album The Works. The film shows Queen filming the hilarious video, in which all four members appeared in drag.

I Was Born To Love You / Mr Bad Guy Freddie is seen working in a Munich recording studio on his solo hit I was Born To Love You and the title track of the accompanying album, Mr Bad Guy.

Under Pressure As Freddie finally gets rid of the undesirable influence of his assistant Paul Prenter, the classic collaboration between Queen and David Bowie can be heard.

Who Wants To Live Forever As Freddie watches news of the AIDS crisis spinning out of control, this poignant ballad from the album A Kind Of Magic can be heard.

Hammer To Fall As they rehearse for Live Aid, Queen perform this hard rocking tune from 1984's The Works.

Somebody To Love As he gets ready for Live Aid, the soundtrack loops back to the start of the film with an instrumental version of 1976's Somebody To Love.

Sultans Of Swing As Queen prepare to take to the Wembley stage, the genuine Live Aid performance from Dire Straits (who appeared before Freddie and co) can be heard.

Bohemian Rhapsody / Radio Ga Ga / Hammer To Fall / We Are The Champions The film uses the genuine performance from Live Aid at Wembley Stadium on 13 July 1985.

Don't Stop Me Now A reworked version of the classic Queen anthem plays under the end credits with footage of the actual Freddie Mercury. The song was originally released on the 1978 album Jazz.