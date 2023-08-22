Fans react to Queen's Fat Bottomed Girls being removed from Greatest Hits collection for younger audience

22 August 2023, 18:46

Queen's Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon in 1978
Queen's Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon in 1978. Picture: Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty

The 1978 single - penned by Brian May - has been left off a new compilation of Queen's Greatest Hits which features on new audio platform Yoto.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Queen's Fat Bottomed Girls' has been dropped from the band's new Greatest Hits collection.

The 1978 song, which was written by guitarist Brian May, features lyrics such as 'fat bottomed girls, you make the rockin' world go round' - featured on the band's original 1981 greatest hits album alongside tracks such as Bohemian Rhapsody and We Will Rock You.

However, when Universal Records announced they would be releasing a version of the album on Yoto - a new audio platform aimed at younger listeners - the single was nowhere to be seen.

Fans have reacted to the move on Twitter, sharing their thoughts on the choice to remove the track.

Many believe the main issue lies in the subject surrounding a plus sized woman, but many have pointed out the song has far more problematic lyrics.

Get some of the reactions below.

Watch the band perform the song Live at Milton Keynes Bowl in 1982:

Queen - Fat Bottomed Girls (Live at The Bowl 1982)

Reacting to the move, one fan wrote: "I've got a fat bottom, and I'm not offended lol".

Another wrote: "Oh please - it’s a great song and positive too. Also extremely tame next to most of the rubbish made today. Besides, we do make the world go round!"

David wrote: "You can try and hide it but Fat Bottomed Girls is still out there and is still a great track".

However, another Twitter user pointed out that the actual lyrics of concern in the song surround an inappropriate relationship.

Another user agreed that it was the lyrics about a "nanny" that were problematic, writing: "#FatBottomedGirls is trending in the UK with people going nuts that the song has been left off a re-release of Queen's Greatest Hits LP. But that's not the whole story"

They added: "It was left off a re-release on a children's platform, due to the lyric about the Nanny".

However, Emma found a funny side, writing: "Why am I trending on twitter?"

The late Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform in 1987
The late Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform in 1987. Picture: George Rose/Getty Images

Fat Bottomed Girls was released as a double A side with Bicycle Race and both songs refer to each other in their lyrics.

Queen performed the track live in concert from 178 to 1982 and it has featured on the setlist of Queen + Adam Lambert's tours in 2021, 2014,2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

The song went platinum in the UK and double platinum in the United States and peaked at number 11 on the UK singles chart.

It has featured in various film and TV shows and was given a new lease of life when it featured in an episode of Glee.

More on Queen

See more More on Queen

Freddie Mercury at Live Aid and Rami Malek's recreation for the film Bohemian Rhapsody

The biggest factual inaccuracies in the Bohemian Rhapsody film

Queen in 1975: Roger Taylor, Freddie Mercury, Brian May and John Deacon

10 things you didn’t know about Bohemian Rhapsody

Freddie Mercury takes a curtain call at Queen's show at Knebworth, 9 August 1986

What did Queen play at their last gig with Freddie Mercury?

Freddie Mercury and Brian May of Queen perform on stage in London, 1974.

When exactly did Queen play their first ever gig?

Freddie Mercury of Queen performs live at The Oakland Coliseum in 1977 in Oakland, California, 1977

How an amazing gig gave Queen the idea for We Will Rock You

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Stunt Icon Dom will be driving the car on Friday morning!

Radio X’s Big Smashing Driving Stunt with Motors.co.uk

Coldplay's Chris Martin, Noel Gallagher and U2 frontman Bono

Noel Gallagher: I'm not "cut out" to command the stage like Chris Martin and Bono

Noel Gallagher

1.2 million fans watch The Rolling Stones play Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 February 2006

10 of the biggest gigs in history

Best videos of the 2000s

The best music videos of the 2000s

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr at Apple's Saville Row studios during the "Get Back" sessions in January 1969

The heartbreaking true story behind The Beatles' song Let It Be

The Beatles

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s