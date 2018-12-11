Queen overtakes Nirvana for most streamed song from 20th Century

Bohemian Rhapsody has surpassed the likes of the grunge band's Smells Like Teen Spirit anthem.

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody has become the most streamed song from the 20th Century.

The 1975 anthem has stood the test of time and gone on to beat the likes of Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit, Guns N' Roses Sweet Child O' Mine to become the most listened to track which was released between 1901-2000.

As Metro reports, Universal Music Group has confirmed that the rock opera and it's music video has surpassed 1.6 billion streams globally.

Watch Rami Malek, who starred as Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic of the same name, talk about the track in our video above.

The late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury and the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. Picture: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images & Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The iconic The British rock band have also taken the title of the most-streamed Classic Rock song of all time.

Meanwhile the Freddie Mercury and Queen biopic of the same name has become a box office smash around the world.

At the time, guitarist Brian May took to Instagram to celebrate the news posting a video alongside the caption: "Thank you folks - all around the world - for for voting with your feet, and your joy, and your tears. We are over the Moon. Bri".



Watch his clip here:

Test yourself on the lyrics of Queen's biggest song here:

Rami Malek and Gwilym Lee took part in Radio X's ultimate Queen quiz and they don't do too badly.

Watch them in action here: