VIDEO: Queen and Adam Lambert open the Oscars 2019 with epic performance

The legendary British band played We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions at the 91st Academy Awards, with their touring singer Adam Lambert.

Queen opened the 91st Academy Awards by performing a duo of their most famous tracks.

The British rockers attended this year's Oscars ceremony, to support the Queen and Freddie Mercury biopic, which won four awards, including Rami Malek's big win for Best Actor for depicting the late frontman Freddie Mercury.

Legendary guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor joined forces with their regular touring singer Adam Lambert to perform We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions to a delighted star-studded crowd.

Queen and Adam Lambert perform at the Oscars 2019. Picture: Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Another highlight of the night came in the form of Wayne's World reuniting to introduce the Bohemian Rhapsody film.

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, who played the titular Wayne and his best friend Garth, reprised their famous roles on stage at the Academy Awards, where they brought back their iconic lines including: "We are not worthy! We are not worthy!".

The film is most know for its famous car scene, where Wayne and Garth head-bang along to Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody single in a car.

Watch it here:

See Rami Malek's acceptance speech here: