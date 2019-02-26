Queen & Adam Lambert for The Show Must Go On documentary

Adam Lambert sings with Queen drummer Roger Taylor and guitarist Brian May. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After the release of Bohemian Rhapsody, the legendary band will feature in a film which will cover their journey with the American Idol singer.

Queen and Adam Lambert are set to appear in new documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story.

The two-hour film, which will air on ABC in the spring will follow the legendary band's ongoing collaboration with Adam Lambert, who opened the Oscars 2019 with Brian May and Roger Taylor this month.

As detailed on ABC's website, The Show Must Go On "chronicles Queen and Lambert’s incredible journey since they first shared the stage together on American Idol in 2009."

The add: "From his humble beginnings and meteoric rise on reality TV to now standing center stage as lead singer of Queen + Adam Lambert, the documentary features brand-new interviews with Lambert, his parents Leila and Eber, and Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor, as well as American Idol judge Simon Cowell, Golden Globe and Oscar winner for Best Actor Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek, and Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins."

The show must go on will air on ABC on 29 April at 8pm EDT.

Watch Queen and Adam Lambert perform at the Oscars last weekend:

Bohemian Rhapsody took home four awards at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday (24 February), including Rami Malek's gong for Best Actor.

Malek thanked Queen during his acceptance speech and their late frontman Freddie Mercury, shedding light on his sexuality and his "immigrant status.

Talking to the star-studded audience, he said: "I think about what it would have been like to tell little bubba Rami that one day this might happen to him, and I think his curly-haired little mind would be blown. That kid was struggling with his identity, trying to figure himself out.

"I think to anyone struggling with their identity and trying to discover their voice, listen: We made a film about a gay man, an immigrant who lived his life just unapologetically himself. And the fact that I'm celebrating him and this story with you tonight is the proof that we're longing for stories like this."

See him praise the legacy of Freddie Mercury below:

He added: "I am the son of immigrants from Egypt. I'm a first generation American and part of my story is being written right now, and I could not be more grateful to each and everyone of you and everyone who believed in me for this moment.

"It is something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

Watch Brian May delivering a stirring performance of the Bohemian Rhapsody guitar solo while on the set of the film: