Pulp at Sheffield's Utilita Arena: stage times, support, tickets & more

Pulp will play two dates in their hometown of Sheffield. Picture: Sarah Louise Bennett

Jarvis Cocker and co will play two homecoming dates in Sheffield this week. Find out who's supporting them, the stage times and if you can still be there.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Pulp are set to continue their This Is What We Do For An Encore reunion dates this week with two epic homecoming shows at Sheffield's Utilita Arena.

The Britpop legends will no doubt bring a little bit of Razzamatazz to their hometown, but when do they play, who's supporting them, what can you expect from the setlist and when do they hit the stage?

Find everything you need to know about Pulp's duo of dates here.

READ MORE: Pulp bring good old fashioned Razzmatazz to Finsbury Park with dazzling London show

When are Pulp's Sheffield dates?

Pulp play the Sheffield Utilita Arena on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th July.

Who's supporting Pulp in Sheffield?

Support on both of Pulp's shows comes from Sheffield legend Richard Hawley. The Pitsmoor-born singer-songwriter, producer and composer, as well as former Pulp and Longpigs member will play songs from throughout his back catalogue and his eight studio albums.

Richard Hawley will open for Pulp in Sheffield. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty

What time are Pulp on stage in Sheffield?

Get the approximate stage times for both nights below:

Car Park & Box Office opens: 4pm

Doors Open: 6pm

Richard Hawley on Stage: 7:45pm

Interval: 8:30pm

PULP on stage: 9pm

Curfew: 11pm

Are there still tickets for Pulp at Sheffield?

There are limited tickets for Pulp's live dates in Sheffield on Ticketmaster and on fan-to-fan site Twickets.

What will Pulp play on their setlist?

So far, Pulp have been delivering short but sweet setlists of their classic hits for their fans, including the likes of Disco 2000, Babies, Do You Remember The First Time?, Razzmatazz and Common People, but it's likely they may pull out even more stops for their homecoming dates.

See their setlist from London's Finsbury Park for an indication of what they might play.

Pulp's setlist at London's Finsbury Park on Saturday 1st July:

1. I Spy

2. Disco 2000

3. Mis-Shapes (Dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community on Pride )

4. Something Changed (Dedicated to the late Steve Mackey)

5. Pink Glove

6. Weeds

7. Weeds II (The Origin of the Species)

8. F.E.E.L.I.N.G.C.A.L.L.E.D.L.O.V.E.

9. Sorted for E's & Wizz

10. This Is Hardcore

11. Do You Remember the First Time?

12. Babies

13. Sunrise

Encore:

14. Like a Friend

15. Underwear

16, Common People (With band introductions)

Encore 2:

17. Razzmatazz

How to get to Utilita Arena Sheffield:

The postcode for Sheffield Arena is S9 2DF.

Car:

From The North - Utilita Arena recommend leaving the M1 at Junction 34, signed Sheffield A6109 (Meadowhall)

From The South - Utilita Arena recommends leaving the M! at Junction 33

Parking:

There is onsite parking at the arena, but the carparks are cashless and the arena strongly recommends attendees book their tickets in advance.

Find out more here.

Train:

The trail from Sheffield rail station is 20 minutes away from the arena by public transport.

Tram:

Get the yellow route tram Fitzalan Square/Ponds Forfe towards Meadowhall to Arena/Olympic Legacy Park.

Bus:

Take the 208 bus from Sheffield Interchange to Common/Amberley Street and walk 4 mins to the arena

or

Take the X8 bus fro Charles Street to Attercliffe Common/Amberley Street and walk

or:

Take the Meadowhall Interchange and get the yellow route tram

Visit the Utilita Arena page to plan your visit.

READ MORE: How Pulp got into tabloid trouble over Sorted For E's & Wizz