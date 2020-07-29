Fundraiser launched for funeral of late Primal Scream singer Denise Johnson

29 July 2020, 15:16 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 15:40

Denise Johnson and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie in 1996
Denise Johnson and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie in 1996. Picture: David Corio/Redferns

A page has been set up for the late Manchester singer and musician, whose untimely death was confirmed on Monday (27 July).

A fundraising page has been launched for the late Manchester singer Denise Johnson, who is known as one of the vocalists on Primal Scream's Screamadelica.

News of the musician's tragic passing, aged 56, was confirmed on Monday (27 July) and was met with tributes from across the music and entertainment world.

Now, a Go Fund Me page has been set up for the singer with the blessing of her family to help pay for her funeral.

READ MORE: Tributes pour in for Denise Johnson

Elliot Eastwick, who is organising the fundraiser, wrote on the website: "Along with and with the blessing from Denise’s family I’ve set this fundraiser up to pay for her funeral.

"We all miss her and loved her dearly. 

"Please help if you can".

At the time of writing this article, the gofundme page has hit 13,811 of its 15,000 target.

Visit the gofundme page to donate here

Tributes have continued to pour in for Denise Johnson since the news of her death.

Happy Mondays singer Rowetta wrote on Twitter: "Sad sad news today

"I have so many great memories of Denise from when we were young. We just used to sing & laugh like naughty schoolgirls all the time. A great loss to Manchester and music. My condolences to her family & loved ones."

Primal Scream bassist Simone Marie Butler said: "Very sad news love and prayers to Denise’s family and loved ones. Rest in Power Denise Johnson x".

Ian Brown wrote: "RIP LOVELY DENISE JOHNSON X".

New Order wrote: "New Order are devastated to hear the sad news that Denise Johnson has passed away. She was a beautiful person with a huge talent. Her voice graced many of our albums and live shows and that of our friends. We will miss her dearly."

Visit the gofundme page for Denise Johnson's funeral

Latest Videos

Matthew Crosby and Elis James play Betabet on Radio X

WATCH: Matthew Crosby plays Betabet with Elis James

Dominic Byrne tries on a mask made by a listener on The Chris Moyles Show

WATCH: Has Dom FINALLY found a mask for his floppy ears on The Chris Moyles Show?
Bill & Ted Face the Music movie poster

Bill & Ted Face the Music latest trailer revealed: When is it released?

News

Chris Moyles talks to friend of the show Clinton Baptiste

WATCH: Clinton Baptiste calls into The Chris Moyles Show

Primal Scream Songs

Primal Scream Latest

See more Primal Scream Latest

Denise Johnson with Bobby Gillespie in 1994

Primal Scream vocalist Denise Johnson dies

obby Gillespie performing live onstage with Primal Scream

What is the sample at the start of Loaded by Primal Scream?

Best album covers of the 1990s

The best album covers of the 1990s

Features

Bono from U2

The silliest things your favourite rock stars have done

Features

Andrew Weatherall in 2012

DJ and Producer Andrew Weatherall dies aged 56

Music News