Paul Weller calls The Cure's Robert Smith a "fat c***"

Paul Weller has hit out at The Cure frontman Robert Smith. Picture: 1. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images 2. Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena Di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Modfather has taken aim at The Cure frontman in a new interview and revealed he wouldn't work with him.

Paul Weller has shared his thoughts on Robert Smith and he hasn't held back.

The Jam legend has taken part in an interview in next month's issue of Record Collector, where he appears to hurl personal insults in the direction of The Cure frontman.

Asked about Noel Gallagher's new material and whether one of the songs sounds like The Cure's A Forest, he replied: "I don't know about that. I can't fucking stand them. F***ing fat c***, with his lipstick on still and all that b*****ks".

"He's my age as well isn't he?" he continued. "He's a fucking knob-end, man. I don't like him. I wouldn't work with him. there you go, there's someone I wouldn't work with. I'd f***ing slap him or something."

Weller. might not want to work with the Boys Don't Cry legend, but there's plenty of artists who have.

In the last few years alone Robert Smith has featured on Gorillaz track, Strange Timez, and even performed it on stage.

He also joined forces with Chvrches on the atmospheric single How Not To Drown, which they performed at the NME awards along with a cover of The Cure's Just Like Heaven.

Plus, the The Cure frontman has apparently made a remix of Noel Gallagher's, comeback single, Pretty Boy.

Meanwhile, The Cure are currently out on the road, where they reunited with former guitarist Perry Bamonte and debuted new tracks, such as And Nothing Is Forever, Alone and Endsong.

The songs are a taste of what's to come from the band's much-awaited album, Songs Of A Lost World, which marks their first studio release in 15 years.

The album is still yet to have a release date, but you can catch Robert Smith and co on their live dates in UK and Ireland next month.

See The Cure's UK and Ireland 2022 Tour Dates:

1st December 2022: 3Arena, Dublin

2nd December 2022: SSE Arena, Belfast

4th December 2022: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

6th December 2022: First Direct Arena, Leeds

7th December 2022: Utilita Arena, Birmingham

8th December 2022: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

11th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

12th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

13th December 2022: OVO Arena, Wembley

See www.thecure.com for full tour and ticket details