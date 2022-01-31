Paul Weller confirmed for Live at The Piece Hall 2022 gig

Paul Weller is set to play Halifax's Piece Hall. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Modfather joins a list of legendary acts to perform at the historic open-air courtyard in Halifax this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Weller has been added to this summer’s stellar line-up for Live at The Piece Hall.

The British icon will take to Halifax on Sunday 3rd July for a headline show Halifax's historic and stunning open-air courtyard.

The Jam legend will join the likes of Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Primal Scream, Nile Rodgers and CHIC, Paloma Faith, Tom Jones and Tom Grennan for the series of gigs, which will take place this summer.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 4th February ticketmaster.co.uk

📣 NEW: British music icon @paulwellerHQ has been confirmed to headline here at The Piece Hall on Sunday 3 July!



🎟 Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday. Sign up as a member to get pre-sale access from Wednesday 👉 https://t.co/s3WAG0yovU pic.twitter.com/zKK2Gti77a — The Piece Hall (@ThePieceHall) January 31, 2022

READ MORE: How Paul Weller wrote The Jam's Town Called Malice

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, said: “What can we say other than ‘wow’ – the legend that is Paul Weller is coming to The Piece Hall!

“Paul is a true music icon, someone who has not only written some of the most cherished songs of the last 50 years, but an artist who has influenced generations of songwriters.

“This is going to be another incredible night here at The Piece Hall and I urge fans to get their tickets early. Many of this year’s headline shows sold out within hours of going on sale and we expect this will be another massively popular night.”

See the Live At Piece Hall 2022 gigs so far:

21st June - Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

24th-25 June - Nile Rodgers & CHIC

26th June - Pete Tong & The Heritage Orchestra Ibiza Classics

1st July - Tom Grennan

2nd July - Paloma Faith

3rd July - Paul Weller

8th July Primal Scream

10th July - Tom Jones

* More artists and dates to be confirmed