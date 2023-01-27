See Paul Weller in his first acting role

Paul Weller is set to appear in a feature length film. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Modfather is set for a speaking part in Blitz, a film about a group of Londoners during the bombing of the British capital in World War II.

Paul Weller hit the headlines earlier this year when it was revealed he was set to take on the world of acting.

Earlier this month, it was reported by the Daily Mail that The Modfather was set for a speaking role in the upcoming Steve McQueen-directed film, Blitz, and photos emerged of the former Jam frontman on set.

According to IMDb, the film - which also stars the likes of Stephen Graham and Saorise Ronan will "follow the stories of a group of Londoners during the events of the British capital bombing in World War II."

See the legendary musician dressed in period costume while holding a feline companion in snaps shared by fan account, Paul Weller News:

Some pics going round this week of Paul on the set of “Blitz.” The film is directed by Steve McQueen and also starring Saoirse Ronan & Stephen Graham. It follows the stories of a group of Londoners during the events of the British capital bombing in World War II. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/rbkjI0qIz4 — Paul Weller News (@PaulWellerNews) January 15, 2023

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones spoke to Radio X's Dan O'Connell about The Modfather's upcoming role and revealed it was fellow musician Noel Gallagher who told him the news.

"I've not seen it, but I've heard," the Welsh rocker revealed. "Noel told me that [Weller] told him that he's into his acting now.

"I'm interested to see it, because when he told Noel, Noel thought it was just a walk-on part and he was like, 'No mate, there's talking on it and all that as well,' so I look forward to seeing it!"

However, Weller isn't quitting his day job anytime soon and has announced live dates for 2023, including a string of outdoor gigs as part of the Forest Live series.

See Paul Weller's 2023 UK dates so far:

Thurs 8th June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Fri 9th June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Saturday 17th June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

