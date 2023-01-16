Paul Weller announces 2023 Forest Live dates: How to buy tickets

Paul Weller has announced dates for Forest Live 2023. Picture: Lorne Thomson/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Modfather will play the outdoor gigs in June this year. Find out what dates he's playing and how to buy tickets.

Paul Weller is set to play live dates as part of Forest Live 2023.

The Jam legend will take to Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire, Cannock Chase Forest in Staffordshire and Thetford Forest in Suffolk in June this year.

The dates add to the That’s Entertainment singer’s 25 record-breaking 25 appearances for the concert series since his debut in 2004.

Find out what we know about his dates so far and how to buy tickets.

What are Paul Weller’s Forest Live dates?

Thurs 8th June: Westonbirt Arboretum, near Tetbury, Glos.

Fri 9th June: Cannock Chase Forest, near Rugeley, Staffs.

Saturday 17th June: Thetford Forest, near Brandon, Suffolk.

Talking about the dates, The Changingman singer said: “I am very happy to be playing the Forest Live gigs again as they are always such great shows with such a great audience! See you there.”

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Paul Weller’s Forest Live gigs go on sale this Friday 20th January from 9am at www.forestryengland.uk/music.

Forestry England manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests shaping landscapes as England’s largest land manager. For more information visit forestryengland.uk. Forestry England is an agency of the Forestry Commission.

