Paul Weller announces 66 album and shares Soul Wondering track

23 February 2024, 11:38

Paul Weller press image
Paul Weller has announced the details of his new album. Picture: Nicole Nodland/Press

The Modfather has confirmed the release of a new album to celebrate his 66th year around the sun.

Paul Weller has announced the details of his new album 66, which will be released on 24th May 2024.

As its title suggests, the album will mark the legendary musician's 66th birthday on 25th May- dropping the day before.

With it comes his soulful and percussive Soul Wondering track, which is available to stream on all platforms now.

The first official single from the record, Rise Up Singing, follows on 5th April and is described as "a sustained sunburst of soul and spirituality."

The "reflective and inward thinking album" comes with artwork designed by Sir Peter Blake - marking the first of Weller's albums he's designed since 1995's Stanley Road.

Worked up in Weller's Black Barn studio over the course of three years with a host of guest musicians, 66 includes 12 songs with lyrical collaborations from Suggs, Noel Gallagher, Bobby Gillespie on Ship Of Fools, Jumble Queen ands Soul Wondering respectively.

See the album's artwork and tracklist below:

Paul Weller's 66 album artwork
Paul Weller's 66 album artwork. Picture: Peter Blake/Press

Paul Weller's 66 album, which will be available on all major streaming platforms, CD, and vinyl on 24th May - is available to pre-order here.

Paul Weller's 66 tracklisting:

  1. Ship of Fools
  2. Flying Fish
  3. Jumble Queen
  4. Nothing
  5. My Best Friend’s Coat
  6. Rise Up SingingI
  7. Woke Up
  8. A Glimpse of You
  9. Sleepy Hollow
  10. In Full Flight
  11. Soul Wandering
  12. Burn Out

