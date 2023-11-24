Paul Weller announces UK tour dates for 2024

The Modfather will play 14 dates across the UK. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Paul Weller has announced tour dates for 2024.

The Jam legend will embark a string of shows, which will see him play 14 dates next year, with special guests still to be announced.

See Paul Weller's full live dates below and find out how to get tickets.

Paul Weller's 2024 tour dates:

April 2024

04 – POOLE Lighthouse

05 – BRISTOL Beacon

06 – NEWPORT ICC Wales

08 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

09 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall

11 – SHEFFIELD City Hall

12 – STOKE Victoria Hall

13 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre

15 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra

16 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall

17 – YORK Barbican 19 – LINCOLN Engine Shed

20 – AYLESBURY Waterside

How to buy tickets:

Tickets for the Paul Weller's 2024 April tour go on general sale on Friday 1st December at 10am from www.Seetickets.com; www.Ticketmaster.co.uk; www.gigantic.com and www.paulweller.com.

Fans can sign up for presale, which starts on 29th November from 10am, to get early access to tickets and more here.

The new announcement comes after a previously announced dates in July 2024, which will see The Changingman roicker visit Limerick and Dublin in Ireland as well as Edinburgh Castle Esplanade and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

See Paul Weller's July 2024 dates here:

July 2024

03 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT

04 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT

07 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre

13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT

The news of Paul Weller's dates comes after a particularly eventful 2023.

The English Rose singer has had extensive travels around Europe peppered with a handful of UK Forest Live shows and the legend was also special guest slot to Blur at Wembley Stadium.

To kick off 2024 Paul and his band will make a long awaited return to Japan for dates in January followed by a trip to Australia where Paul performs 3 nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House