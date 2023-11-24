Paul Weller announces UK tour dates for 2024
24 November 2023, 11:58
The Modfather will play 14 dates across the UK. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.
Listen to this article
Paul Weller has announced tour dates for 2024.
The Jam legend will embark a string of shows, which will see him play 14 dates next year, with special guests still to be announced.
See Paul Weller's full live dates below and find out how to get tickets.
The news is finally out... 🔊🇬🇧— Paul Weller (@paulwellerHQ) November 24, 2023
We're extremely excited to reveal that Paul will be touring the UK in April 2024!
Sign up for pre-sale to get early access to tickets and more - https://t.co/V0XW3FVbJo 🎟️
Pre-sale opens 29 Nov (10am), with general on-sale opening 1 Dec (10am) pic.twitter.com/v4z4IXFWGN
Paul Weller's 2024 tour dates:
April 2024
- 04 – POOLE Lighthouse
- 05 – BRISTOL Beacon
- 06 – NEWPORT ICC Wales
- 08 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
- 09 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall
- 11 – SHEFFIELD City Hall
- 12 – STOKE Victoria Hall
- 13 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre
- 15 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra
- 16 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall
- 17 – YORK Barbican 19 – LINCOLN Engine Shed
- 20 – AYLESBURY Waterside
- 21 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange Previously announced shows for next year are: July 2024 03 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT 04 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT 07 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT
How to buy tickets:
- Tickets for the Paul Weller's 2024 April tour go on general sale on Friday 1st December at 10am from www.Seetickets.com; www.Ticketmaster.co.uk; www.gigantic.com and www.paulweller.com.
- Fans can sign up for presale, which starts on 29th November from 10am, to get early access to tickets and more here.
The new announcement comes after a previously announced dates in July 2024, which will see The Changingman roicker visit Limerick and Dublin in Ireland as well as Edinburgh Castle Esplanade and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.
See Paul Weller's July 2024 dates here:
July 2024
- 03 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT
- 04 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT
- 07 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre
- 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT
The news of Paul Weller's dates comes after a particularly eventful 2023.
The English Rose singer has had extensive travels around Europe peppered with a handful of UK Forest Live shows and the legend was also special guest slot to Blur at Wembley Stadium.
To kick off 2024 Paul and his band will make a long awaited return to Japan for dates in January followed by a trip to Australia where Paul performs 3 nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House
- How The Jam almost didn't record one of their biggest hits
- 10 classic album covers that feature London
- Paul Weller’s best lyrics