Paul Weller announces UK tour dates for 2024

24 November 2023, 11:58

Paul Weller
Paul Weller. Picture: Press

The Modfather will play 14 dates across the UK. Find out where he's headed and how to buy tickets.

Paul Weller has announced tour dates for 2024.

The Jam legend will embark a string of shows, which will see him play 14 dates next year, with special guests still to be announced.

See Paul Weller's full live dates below and find out how to get tickets.

Paul Weller's 2024 tour dates:

April 2024 

  • 04 – POOLE Lighthouse 
  • 05 – BRISTOL Beacon 
  • 06 – NEWPORT ICC Wales 
  • 08 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion 
  • 09 – LEICESTER De Montfort Hall 
  • 11 – SHEFFIELD City Hall 
  • 12 – STOKE Victoria Hall 
  • 13 – STOCKTON Globe Theatre 
  • 15 – DUNFERMLINE Alhambra 
  • 16 – BLACKBURN King George’s Hall 
  • 17 – YORK Barbican 19 – LINCOLN Engine Shed 
  • 20 – AYLESBURY Waterside 
  • 21 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange  Previously announced shows for next year are:  July 2024 03 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT 04 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT 07 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT  

How to buy tickets:

The new announcement comes after a previously announced dates in July 2024, which will see The Changingman roicker visit Limerick and Dublin in Ireland as well as Edinburgh Castle Esplanade and Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

See Paul Weller's July 2024 dates here:

July 2024 

  • 03 – LIMERICK IRELAND – King John’s Castle SOLD OUT
  • 04 – DUBLIN IRELAND – Trinity College SOLD OUT
  • 07 – SCARBOROUGH Open Air Theatre 
  • 13 – EDINBURGH – Edinburgh Castle Esplanade SOLD OUT

The news of Paul Weller's dates comes after a particularly eventful 2023.

The English Rose singer has had extensive travels around Europe peppered with a handful of UK Forest Live shows and the legend was also special guest slot to Blur at Wembley Stadium. 

To kick off 2024 Paul and his band will make a long awaited return to Japan for dates in January followed by a trip to Australia where Paul performs 3 nights at the iconic Sydney Opera House

