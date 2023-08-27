10 classic album covers that feature London

On Air Now
27 August 2023
Many classic album covers have used the streets of London as a backdrop... Radio X takes a look at some of the most famous examples.
Brian Ward shot a murky black and white photo of a flu-ridden David Bowie outside his studio in Heddon Street, between Regent Street and Saville Row. The image of the Starman was later colour-tinted for the album cover that made Bowie into a superstar.
"Silver rain was falling down upon the dirty ground of London town" sang Macca in his ode to the capital. The album of the same name featured a shot of Wings - which at the time comprised of Paul and Linda McCartney plus Denny Laine - in front of the imposing suspension bridge that spans the Thames, completed in 1894. The photo of the group was in fact a composite of three different portraits, put together by Aubrey Powell and George Hardie, aka the design team Hipgnosis.
The London punk band's debut album featured a cover photo by Kate Simon of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones and Paul Simonon stood on a trolley ramp just outside their rehearsal rooms in Camden Market, by the lock. The ramp has since been replaced by steps.
Roger Waters was inspired to include the iconic Battersea Power Station on the cover of Floyd's tenth studio album after living near the building during the recording period. The 40 foot inflatable pig slipped its moorings on the second day of shooting - it landed in Kent - and the final product was a combination of the sky from earlier photos, plus a superimposed piggy balloon, taken by Howard Batrop. In 2022, a long-delayed remixed version of the album was issued, with updated cover photo showing the differences in the landscape over the ensuing 45 years - the building is being converted into luxury apartments.
The cover photo for Mike Skinner's debut album was taken in 1995 by Rut Blees Luxemburg, a German photographer who studied in London. Kestrel House was opened in 1968 and lies on the main road between Angel and Old Street.
Photographer Gered Mankowitz shot a weary Stones on Primrose Hill at 5.30 in the morning after a long session at Olympic Studios in Barnes. A makeshift filter that used Vaseline gave the images that extra blurry, early morning effect.
The Nutty Boys were Camden locals, so it was convenient for the band to have the cover for their second album taken outside the entrance to Chalk Farm tube station on Adelaide Road. The station's Art Nouveau oxblood red coloured faïence frontage was designed by Leslie Green and dates back to 1907.
Perhaps the most famous cover to feature a London location, the Fab Four's last recorded album created a landmark out of the EMI studios at 3, Abbey Road, St John's Wood. The shot shows George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon walking across the zebra crossing outside the studio where they'd made history.
Michael Spencer Jones took a photo of a deserted Berwick Street with sleeve designer Brian Cannon and DJ Sean Rowley passing each other. In the background, producer Owen Morris can be seen holding the master tape of the album over his head. To the left of the photo, the frontage of the record store Selectadisc can be seen.
The cover of The Jam's second album sees the trio of Paul Weller, Rick Buckler and Bruce Foxton photographed by Gered Mankowitz under the imposing structure of the Westway road in West London. In the background, you can see two of the tower blocks on the Silchester estate, Markland and Frinstead House.