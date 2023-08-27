10 classic album covers that feature London

Many classic album covers have used the streets of London as a backdrop... Radio X takes a look at some of the most famous examples.

David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars David Bowie - The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars album cover artwork. Picture: Press Album released: 16th June 1972

Photo taken: 13th January 1972

Cover photo location: 23 Heddon Street, W1B 4BQ Brian Ward shot a murky black and white photo of a flu-ridden David Bowie outside his studio in Heddon Street, between Regent Street and Saville Row. The image of the Starman was later colour-tinted for the album cover that made Bowie into a superstar. Heddon Street in London as it is today. Picture: Alamy

Wings - London Town Wings - London Town album cover artwork. Picture: Press Album released: 31st March 1978

Photo taken: circa January 1978

Cover photo location: Tower Bridge, SE1 2UP "Silver rain was falling down upon the dirty ground of London town" sang Macca in his ode to the capital. The album of the same name featured a shot of Wings - which at the time comprised of Paul and Linda McCartney plus Denny Laine - in front of the imposing suspension bridge that spans the Thames, completed in 1894. The photo of the group was in fact a composite of three different portraits, put together by Aubrey Powell and George Hardie, aka the design team Hipgnosis. Tower Bridge: an iconic London landmark. Picture: Alamy

The Clash - The Clash The Clash - The Clash album cover artwork. Picture: Rajko Simunovic / Alamy Stock Photo Album released: 8th April 1977

Photo taken: circa February 1977

Cover photo location: Stables Market, Camden, NW1 8AF The London punk band's debut album featured a cover photo by Kate Simon of Joe Strummer, Mick Jones and Paul Simonon stood on a trolley ramp just outside their rehearsal rooms in Camden Market, by the lock. The ramp has since been replaced by steps. The famous "Clash steps" in Camden Market. Picture: Alamy

Pink Floyd - Animals Pink Floyd - Animals album cover artwork. Picture: Press Album released: 21st January 1977

Photo taken: 3rd December 1976

Cover photo location: Battersea Power Station, SW8 5BN Roger Waters was inspired to include the iconic Battersea Power Station on the cover of Floyd's tenth studio album after living near the building during the recording period. The 40 foot inflatable pig slipped its moorings on the second day of shooting - it landed in Kent - and the final product was a combination of the sky from earlier photos, plus a superimposed piggy balloon, taken by Howard Batrop. In 2022, a long-delayed remixed version of the album was issued, with updated cover photo showing the differences in the landscape over the ensuing 45 years - the building is being converted into luxury apartments. Pink Floyd's remixed Animals album. Picture: Press

The Streets - Original Pirate Material The Streets - Original Pirate Material. Picture: Press Album released: 25th March 2002

Photo taken: 1995

Cover photo location: Kestrel House, E11 4QX The cover photo for Mike Skinner's debut album was taken in 1995 by Rut Blees Luxemburg, a German photographer who studied in London. Kestrel House was opened in 1968 and lies on the main road between Angel and Old Street. Kestrel House in 2009. Picture: View Pictures/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Rolling Stones - Between The Buttons The Rolling Stones - Between The Buttons album cover artwork. Picture: Press Album released: 20th January 1967

Photo taken: November 1966

Cover photo location: Primrose Hill, NW3 3NA Photographer Gered Mankowitz shot a weary Stones on Primrose Hill at 5.30 in the morning after a long session at Olympic Studios in Barnes. A makeshift filter that used Vaseline gave the images that extra blurry, early morning effect. The view from London's Primrose Hill. Picture: Alamy

Madness - Absolutely Madness - Absolutely album cover artwork. Picture: Press Album released: 26th September 1980

Photo taken: circa July/August 1980

Cover photo location: Chalk Farm Station, W3 2BP The Nutty Boys were Camden locals, so it was convenient for the band to have the cover for their second album taken outside the entrance to Chalk Farm tube station on Adelaide Road. The station's Art Nouveau oxblood red coloured faïence frontage was designed by Leslie Green and dates back to 1907. Chalk Farm station in North London. Picture: Alamy

The Beatles - Abbey Road The Beatles - Abbey Road. Picture: Press Album released: 26th September 1969

Photo taken: 8th August 1969

Cover photo location: Abbey Road, London NW8 9AY Perhaps the most famous cover to feature a London location, the Fab Four's last recorded album created a landmark out of the EMI studios at 3, Abbey Road, St John's Wood. The shot shows George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and John Lennon walking across the zebra crossing outside the studio where they'd made history. The Abbey Road zebra crossing in St John's Wood, London. Picture: Alamy

Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? Oasis - (What's The Story) Morning Glory? album cover. Picture: Press Album released: 2nd October 1995

Photo taken: circa July/August 1995

Cover photo location: Berwick Street, W1F 8RP Michael Spencer Jones took a photo of a deserted Berwick Street with sleeve designer Brian Cannon and DJ Sean Rowley passing each other. In the background, producer Owen Morris can be seen holding the master tape of the album over his head. To the left of the photo, the frontage of the record store Selectadisc can be seen. The bottom end of Berwick Street in Soho as it is today. Picture: Alamy