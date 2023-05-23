Man City's Erling Haaland thinks he can get Oasis back together

23 May 2023, 15:22

Liam Gallagher, Erling Haaland, Noel Gallagher
Erling Haaland has discussed the rift between the Gallagher brothers. Picture: 1. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty 2. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock 3. Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester City striker has joked that the brothers need a "Norwegian peacemaker" to get them back together.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Erling Haaland thinks he can get Oasis back together.

The Man City striker - who smashed the record for Premier League goals in a season as he helped the club win another title - is now setting his sights on another monumental task.

Quizzed by Viaplay if he could convince the two life-long City fans to reform the Manchester band, he quipped: "Maybe they need a Norwegian guy, a peacemaker to get them together."

Last month, the 23-year-old sportsman posed in his underwear alongside Noel in the City dressing room, and Liam is keen to get Haaland on stage with him.

The football star also has a singing past, and asked if he would join the brothers as a "third" singer, he said: "That's a good question. Yeah of course I can be. Doesn't mean I will be, but of course I can be."

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher "ready" to reunite with Oasis if Man City win Champions League

The news comes after Liam Gallagher vowed to reunite with the band if Man City won the Champions League.

His beloved football team are through to the finals of the international competition and will face-off against Inter Milan on 10th June.

When asked by a fan if Oasis would make a return if his team came out victorious, he replied: "I’m ready to go".

It seems they aren't the only ones talking about an Oasis reunion, either, with former Britpop rival Damon Albarn also convinced the brothers are due to bury the hatchet.

“I can guarantee they’re going to reform,” he told The Sun. “In fact, I’ve put money on it.

“They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.”

According to the outlet, the Song 2 singer believes Noel and Liam Gallagher’s relationship “will have changed dramatically” since Noel’s impending divorce to Sara MacDonald.

Though Blur have almost sold out two nights at Wembley stadium this year, he believes that Oasis could outsell them several times over.

He jokes: “The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”

READ MORE: Damon Albarn “can guarantee” Oasis are going to reform

Noel Gallagher on his new album Council Skies and more

READ MORE - Noel Gallagher: "Oasis wouldn’t be f***ing anything if they hadn’t asked me to join"

Oasis in Oasis in Munich, March 1996: Paul "Bonehead“ Arthurs, Alan White, Liam Gallagher, Noel Gallagher, Paul McGuigan

Why did Oasis split? The full story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud...

Noel and Liam Gallagher, 1996

The 10 best Oasis B-sides

Oasis played two huge gigs at Knebworth in August 1996

Oasis at Knebworth: the story behind their biggest ever gigs

DMA'S have talked about discussed the possibility of an Oasis reunion

DMA’S weigh in on Oasis reunion, praise Liam Gallagher’s Knebworth gigs

Noel Gallagher According To Google

Noel Gallagher answers his Most Googled questions

Noel Gallagher

