Man City's Erling Haaland thinks he can get Oasis back together

Erling Haaland has discussed the rift between the Gallagher brothers. Picture: 1. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty 2. Javier Garcia/Shutterstock 3. Matt Crockett/Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Manchester City striker has joked that the brothers need a "Norwegian peacemaker" to get them back together.

Erling Haaland thinks he can get Oasis back together.

The Man City striker - who smashed the record for Premier League goals in a season as he helped the club win another title - is now setting his sights on another monumental task.

Quizzed by Viaplay if he could convince the two life-long City fans to reform the Manchester band, he quipped: "Maybe they need a Norwegian guy, a peacemaker to get them together."

Could @ErlingHaaland be the guy that reunites Oasis – and be their third front man? 👀



🗣️ – Yeah, maybe they need a Norwegian peacemaker.



(@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/P1ypS3JZiX — Viaplay Fotball (@ViaplayFotball) May 22, 2023

Last month, the 23-year-old sportsman posed in his underwear alongside Noel in the City dressing room, and Liam is keen to get Haaland on stage with him.

The football star also has a singing past, and asked if he would join the brothers as a "third" singer, he said: "That's a good question. Yeah of course I can be. Doesn't mean I will be, but of course I can be."

The news comes after Liam Gallagher vowed to reunite with the band if Man City won the Champions League.

His beloved football team are through to the finals of the international competition and will face-off against Inter Milan on 10th June.

When asked by a fan if Oasis would make a return if his team came out victorious, he replied: "I’m ready to go".

I’m ready to go — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 10, 2023

It seems they aren't the only ones talking about an Oasis reunion, either, with former Britpop rival Damon Albarn also convinced the brothers are due to bury the hatchet.

“I can guarantee they’re going to reform,” he told The Sun. “In fact, I’ve put money on it.

“They’re brothers and it would be wonderful to see them reconcile.”

According to the outlet, the Song 2 singer believes Noel and Liam Gallagher’s relationship “will have changed dramatically” since Noel’s impending divorce to Sara MacDonald.

Though Blur have almost sold out two nights at Wembley stadium this year, he believes that Oasis could outsell them several times over.

He jokes: “The only funny thing is that our two nights at Wembley will be dwarfed by their SEVEN!”

